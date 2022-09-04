Bakersfield’s congressman, Kevin McCarthy, recently urged his House colleagues and Americans to ask themselves: Are you better off today than two years ago?
It was a spin-off of Ronald Reagan’s ask during a 1980 presidential debate with then-President Jimmy Carter. Voters said no. And Carter was denied a second term.
McCarthy asked the question during a congressional debate. It’s a good question. It’s always good to take stock of where we are; where our lives are; and where our country is.
The answer is quite subjective. It depends on how you define “better.” Is it measured by our relationship with others? Our health? The amount in our retirement savings? The size of our bill at the grocery store?
It may be tempting to take a narrow view — maybe even a negative one. But, as in all things in life, it’s really a mixed bag.
No doubt, we are better when it comes to COVID-19. Two years ago, we were locked into our homes. Millions were dying from the disease and others were getting really sick. Businesses were closed. The development of vaccines has returned us to some normalcy.
Even if you consider “better” in terms of personal finances, for the moment inflation seems to be stabilizing. Gas prices have gone down. State and national jobless rates, including those in Kern County, are at record lows.
But if “better” is defined in terms of Kern County’s economy, there is real hope. While in the past, promised economic development often disappeared in a puff of smoke, today seems different.
More and different groups are being brought into efforts to improve Kern’s economy. It’s just not government agencies and a few movers and shakers. Economic benefits are being sought across Kern’s socioeconomic communities.
There’s a movement away from dependence on Kern’s two historic economic pillars — ag and oil.
Consider just a sampling of headlines and stories from August alone:
● A University of California study concluded Bakersfield’s downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to, or exceed, pre-pandemic levels. Only Salt Lake City’s recovery rate exceeded Bakersfield’s.
Last summer’s announcement of Moneywise Wealth Management’s purchase of the iconic Woolworth’s building for its headquarters and technology company Bitwise’s increasing downtown footprint are evidence of the city core’s renaissance.
“Lots of people want to be in downtown Bakersfield,” Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales told The Californian.
● The city is focusing more attention on disadvantaged southeast neighborhoods, with plans to direct Measure N sales tax money, community block grants and funds from federal and state recovery programs to making improvements.
● The Kern County Board of Supervisors signed off on a proposal by a Houston-based developer for the creation of the Mojave Inland Port. Targeted for opening in 2024, the proposed inland port will be located next to the Mojave Air & Space Port. It is estimated the project will generate $113 million in Kern and support 662 regional jobs during construction, adding $73 million to the county’s property tax base.
● A Canadian-based asset management firm agreed to contribute a half-billion dollars, with the possibility of contributing twice that much in the future, to support California Resources Corp.’s joint venture to develop a carbon dioxide injection project.
Kern is emerging as a West Coast leader in carbon capture and sequestration projects. It is a field of technology intended to address climate change by taking CO2, a common greenhouse gas, out of the atmosphere and burying it deep underground indefinitely.
● As August came to a close with Kern’s historically low jobless rate, both the city of Bakersfield and county of Kern held job fairs to recruit workers to fill hundreds of open jobs. Kern’s 6.6 percent jobless rate was another sign of the local labor market’s strength.
So, in terms of Kern’s economy, yes, we are better than we were two years ago. And there is real hope that we will get even better.