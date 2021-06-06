You would think the ability to save lives would be sufficient incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccination. But guess again. After the frenzy during the rollouts of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, demand for vaccinations has waned.
The vaccination rate in Kern County is among the lowest in California, with new cases continuing to be recorded.
Why should vaccination “hesitancy” concern all of us — even those who have been vaccinated? This is a mysterious disease. As it spreads, it mutates. Even if we don’t die from the disease, we can be left with devastating long-term effects.
But if the health risks are not enough to convince us to get vaccinated and continue to practice precautions — such as washing our hands, keeping our distance and wearing a mask in crowds — consider the “bottom line.”
Until this pandemic is brought under control, the nation’s economy will not recover. Businesses will not reopen. And the chance is great that whatever progress this year-plus sacrifice of isolation achieved, will be reversed.
California is planning to “reopen” on June 15. That means Gov. Gavin Newson hopes to lift COVID-19 restrictions and to bring us back to at least near normal. But before that can happen, more Californians must get vaccinated.
That is why Newsom launched a multi-million-dollar lottery for people already vaccinated and others willing to take a jab to protect themselves and those around them.
No doubt many of us wonder why we need to “bribe” people to do the right thing — get vaccinated. We get it. It’s a head-scratcher.
There are many reasons people are refusing to be vaccinated. Some people have legitimate health reasons. Others have religious restrictions. But many others have bought into bogus claims about the vaccines being harmful or the disease, itself, being a hoax.
If a lottery will entice several million doubters to be vaccinated, we all will be safer and our lives more secure.
California is the latest state to offer a big cash vaccine lottery. Ohio was the first with its “Vax-a-Million.” Several other states have followed. New York is offering college scholarships to cover full tuition and room and board. Other states, such as Minnesota and Arkansas, are offering a choice of incentives, including hunting and fishing licenses, and passes to state parks and regional amusement centers.
California’s “Vax for the Win” is the largest lottery, with $116.6 million committed to the program. Ten Californians, who are vaccinated by June 15 and those already vaccinated, can win a big prize of $1.5 million each in a June 15 drawing. On June 4 and June 11, $50,000 prizes will be awarded to 30 Californians in two drawings. And the first two million Californians, who complete their vaccine regimes, will receive $50 retail gift cards.
“These are real incentives,” Gov. Newsom said in announcing the lottery. “And these are an opportunity to say thank you to those not only seeking to get vaccinated, as we move forward, but also those that have been vaccinated.”
With traditional promotional campaigns failing to convince hesitant people in California and other states to get vaccinated, state officials turned to behavioral science researchers, who concluded big prizes, rather than smaller rewards, would be more convincing.
“Lotteries are completely different psychology than small awards,” noted Semra Ozdemir Van Dyke, an expert in medical decision making. The $10 or $20 that government could actually afford to pay per vaccine “does not excite people versus the idea of winning $1 million.”
Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine initially received criticism when he announced his vaccine lottery on May 12. But state officials reported the number of people in Ohio age 16 and older who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine jumped 33 percent in just the first week.
California’s lottery funding will initially come out of the state’s emergency operations account, which will be repaid by its multi-billion-dollar federal relief allotment.
“The cost of not getting vaccinated is exponentially, incalculably higher,” said Newsom, who has vowed to ease most of California’s COVID-19 restrictions by June 15. The more Californians who are vaccinated, the more likely the state’s reopening will occur without a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
For more information about the lottery, go to https://covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win/