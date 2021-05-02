Brace yourself! You thought last year’s wildfires in California were bad; this year is expected to bring more of the same.
And that means we must be prepared. Whether we live in the mountains surrounding Bakersfield, in the foothills or on the valley floor, we will be threatened by these deadly fires that are no longer limited to “wildfire season.” They are happening all year round.
With more than 90 percent of the state experiencing drought conditions and higher than normal temperatures, fire officials anxiously are watching California turn into a tinderbox.
California is not the only state fearing the worst. Most Western states are anticipating a dangerous fire season as they, too, are experiencing severe drought conditions.
Last year, both California and Colorado struggled with historic fire seasons. The governors of those states now are preparing to spend many millions of dollars to beef up fire fighting forces and buy equipment to meet this year’s threat.
In Colorado, fire officials told reporters at a recent press conference that higher temperatures and lower precipitation and snowfall are likely to spark more wildfires in the state’s forests. Colorado is spending millions of dollars to buy helicopters, airplanes and drones, and hire firefighters for the battle that is sure to come.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to spend $536 million in wildfire mitigation and forest management projects before the state heats up in the summer and flames crawl up the mountainsides.
Last year, meager rainfall and extreme heatwaves created conditions for five of the six largest fires in modern state history. The fires consumed about 4.2 million acres of land, killed 33 people and destroyed 10,488 structures. These fires included the deadly Creek Fire, east of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Kern County residents gagged and choked their way through the summer and fall as the valley last year filled with smoke from the fires. Electrical blackouts became common, as utility companies shut down power to lines to prevent them from snapping in high winds and igniting additional blazes.
“We can’t sugarcoat the fact that this summer is going to be challenging,” warned California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “We are just getting out of our second consecutive dry winter and what we can expect this summer in wildfire conditions is more of the same from last summer.”
Those who live in Kern’s mountains and foothills are regularly told to clear vegetation away from structures, and strengthen the perimeters of their property with fire-retardant construction materials. Be prepared to evacuate in the event of a fire. Heed warnings to evacuate.
This same advice should be heeded on the valley floor. Don’t allow vegetation to grow uncontrolled around homes and property. Both the Bakersfield City and Kern County fire departments have weed abatement programs to require property to be cleared of hazards.
Be alert to fire dangers on your property and your neighbors’ properties. Be aware of conditions, including high winds, that can carry sparks from faulty equipment, unattended fire pits and other sources to create fast-spreading fires.
Be prepared to flee as a fire advances on your home, or to remain in an area that has been cut off from electrical power in a forced blackout.
As you prepare for any emergency, such as an earthquake, prepare for the likelihood that this summer’s predicted wildfires will touch you and your family.
Assemble emergency contact information and supplies that include critical medications. Develop an emergency plan and share it with family, friends and neighbors.
Store jugs of water. Have on hand alternative lighting sources. Don’t overlook those decorative solar lights you bought for your garden. They can be brought inside at night to light your home. Include in your pantry canned foods that do not have to be heated. Make sure you have a hand-crank can opener.
Buy a battery-powered radio to receive condition updates and warnings. Keep your cell phones and other mobile devices fully charged. Keep vehicles filled with fuel. When the power shuts off, so do the gas pumps at the neighborhood filling station. Consider buying a portable generator.
No matter where you live in Kern County, you must be prepared this year for the worst and hope for the best.