Once upon a time, cities designed and constructed roads to benefit cars — getting cars and their drivers from Point A to Point B as fast as possible.
That meant roads were wide, speeds were fast and pedestrians had to watch out.
That model does not work today, as the populations of cities, including Bakersfield, have grown and more people are riding bicycles and walking.
A century ago, Bakersfield’s population was around 19,000. Today, Bakersfield is considered the state’s ninth largest city, with a population of about 408,373 sprawling over 151 square miles.
With this growth has come Bakersfield’s deadly reputation.
In its annual survey, “Dangerous by Design,” Smart Growth America last year ranked Bakersfield as the nation’s seventh most dangerous city for pedestrians. The year before, it was ranked second.
The 2022 survey considered deaths per 100,000 people in the population, based on 2020 data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Bakersfield’s rate was 3.41 deaths per 100,000 people. The report noted fatalities disproportionally affect Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and low-income areas.
Into this tragic reality recently plopped Bakersfield Councilman Ken Weir’s odd opposition to a proposal to make the city’s streets safer.
“You know for the last, I don’t know how many years, maybe the last decade, the city has been engaged in street improvement, building roads and making our travel from here to there much easier,” Weir said. “... Personally, I don’t think there’s any benefit to this.”
Huh? There’s “no benefit”?
Weir also objected to including modest “contingency” funds with the improvement project contracts to cover unexpected additional costs. Including contingency funds is common and prudent to keep city projects moving to completion in a timely manner.
Instead, Weir wanted routine requests for additional funds to be brought back to the City Council for approval. Normally, council members are asked to approve only significant cost increases.
Despite opposition from Weir and Councilwoman Patty Gray, the council approved four street improvement projects totaling nearly $8 million in wards 1 and 4.
Improvements to Beale Avenue, between Niles and Monterey streets, include narrowing the road on both sides to make room for a buffered bike lane and extended sidewalks. Other fixtures include the addition of rubber curbs, striping and countdown timers.
Similar projects are proposed on Ohio Drive, south of Highway 58; Manor Street and Union Avenue, from Columbus Street to the Kern River Bridge; the Hageman lift station, located at the northwest corner of Hageman Road and Rushmore Drive; and the sewer lift station at Parsons Way and Panama Lane, and at Benton Street at Planz Road.
“It will improve mobility for those who depend on bicycles, as a way for transportation, for those who are walking within the neighborhood,” said Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “This is an area of east Bakersfield that I actually represent and I can tell you there is a high concentration of individuals who walk and bicycle to work and school and the market, who require public transportation to get to and from many places.”
And Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith: “We have many more deaths from automobile accidents and collisions than what we do from homicides and guns. We need to stop the killing on our streets and slowing traffic will help do that.”
The Smart Growth America survey revealed that low-income neighborhoods, where crosswalks are spread apart, motorists drive fast and pedestrians are numerous, have nearly twice the fatality rates as middle-income neighborhoods and three times that of high-income neighborhoods.
The fatality rate is so high on Union Avenue that it has been identified as a “hot spot” for pedestrian deaths. The city and Caltrans are working together on projects to slow traffic along the six-lane route, and create a raised bike path and parking slots to buffer cars from pedestrians.
Funding sources for the disputed city projects include Community Development Block Grants, as well as city and state funds. It’s money well spent to end some of the killing on Bakersfield streets.