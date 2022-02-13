Angel Berumen’s death breaks our hearts. We also must be outraged and committed to curbing the carnage on Bakersfield streets.
The 16-year-old was walking to Foothill High School in the early morning of Jan. 25 when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle and left for dead in the median of Niles Street at Brentwood Drive. A passing motorist noticed the injured boy and called for help. Treated first at Kern Medical, Angel was transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, where he died.
Angel’s death has profoundly touched the community. California Highway Patrol and District Attorney’s Office investigators joined forces. The community rallied with an avalanche of tips. And 10 days later, four suspects — the driver and three passengers — were arrested.
Angel was a special young man. His mother, Jasmine Burleson, described him as a great friend, amazing son and brother. He was exploring careers and planning future adventures. As a member of the Future Farmers of America, he raised a pig and showed the animal at the fair in September.
“I never thought I’d have to live my life without him,” Burleson told The Californian.
Angel was special. So were the 260 pedestrians who died on Bakersfield streets from 2010 to 2019, according to Smart Growth America.
In “Dangerous by Design,” a report released by the organization in 2021, Bakersfield was ranked the second most deadly metropolitan region in the U.S. for pedestrians.
The bottom line of the report’s findings: Streets are being designed for speed and to accommodate vehicles, rather than pedestrian safety.
Particularly vulnerable are the elderly, minority communities and low-income people, who tend to live in older neighborhoods, where streets have been built to lower standards, lighting is sparse and often sidewalks are narrow, or do not exist.
This is the case with Niles Street, in east Bakersfield, where Angel suffered fatal injuries. About two years earlier, 13-year-old Alejandro Vargas Jr. was fatally struck by a car, as he ran across Niles Street, heading for a bus stop on the opposite side. Alejandro’s parents recently filed a $10 million claim against Kern County, contending the bus stop was improperly placed.
As lives continue to be lost in metropolitan Bakersfield, local elected officials are noticing.
In mid-December, just days after pedestrian Mary Linda Fernandez suffered fatal injuries and was found in the roadway in the 1900 block of Union Avenue, north of 19th Street, Bakersfield Councilmen Andrae Gonzales, Bob Smith and Eric Arias held a news conference demanding Caltrans make Union Avenue safer for pedestrians. Fernandez reportedly was the 50th pedestrian fatality in 2021. Seven of those deaths occurred on Union Avenue.
Among the improvements the councilmen demanded was for the state to invest in more street lighting, additional crosswalks and bike lanes.
Last month, the Kern Council of Governments, the regional transportation agency, reported Caltrans is planning to give Union Avenue a “road diet” to reduce the number of lanes and travel speeds. No timeline has been given for the project.
Traffic enforcement also has been beefed up in some high-risk areas. And local organizations have joined forces to increase public information programs to encourage pedestrian and driver safety.
In releasing the “Danger by Design” report, Smart Growth America transportation director Beth Osborne stressed the need “to prioritize safety, not speed as we currently do. In fact, the obsession with keeping traffic moving and avoiding delay at all costs in hopes of saving drivers mere seconds, we create the very dangers highlighted in this report.”
Clearly a lot more needs to be done — by drivers, pedestrians and the public agencies that design and patrol local streets — to make Bakersfield streets safer. But while we wait for construction projects and other improvements, we all must play a part.
● Drivers must slow down and yield in areas with pedestrians.
● Don’t pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It’s illegal.
● Whenever possible, pedestrians should cross streets only at corners, crosswalks or intersections.
● Before crossing, pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers to confirm cars will yield.
● When walking at night, wear brightly colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight.