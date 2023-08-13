Kern County and state health officials are warning that a spike in the number of valley fever cases will likely occur in late summer and the fall.
This warning comes as the program development coordinator at Kern Medical’s Valley Fever Institute is sounding the alarm about a shortage of medication to help treat valley fever.
There is no cause to panic. But increased vigilance is needed.
Health officials note the reoccurring trend that an unusually wet winter that followed years of drought results in an increased risk of valley fever.
“Valley fever is a risk in California, especially in Kern County,” said Kim Hernandez, division director of health services at the Kern County Public Health Department. “Here in Kern, we on average account for about a third of the cases in California.”
About 20,000 valley fever cases are reported in the U.S. — primarily in California and Arizona — every year. Rates are highest in the Central Coast and Central Valley regions, including Kern, Kings, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Tulare, Madera and Monterey counties.
Valley fever, which also is known as coccidioidomycosis, or cocci, is caused by a fungus that grows in the dirt and is inhaled. The fungus typically affects the lungs, causing pain, cough, fever and fatigue. People likely to become infected are those who live or work in valley fever “hot spots,” which includes Kern.
Adults 60 years and older, Blacks and Filipinos, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems resulting from such medical conditions as cancer and diabetes, are more at risk of contracting severe cases of valley fever.
Historically, valley fever cases spike in California during years following wet winters.
The California Department of Public Health explains that the fungus that causes valley fever appears to be less active in the soil during dry years, but is reinvigorated when the rains return and the fungus spores become airborne.
In a Community Voices article published this month in The Californian’s Opinion section, Rob Purdie, program development coordinator at Kern Medical’s Valley Fever Institute, warned of a growing shortage of antimicrobials, which are needed to treat valley fever.
Purdie, who years ago survived a severe valley fever infection, related his yearslong recovery struggle that depended on the use of antimicrobials, which is a category of medicines that include antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics.
“We use older generic antibiotic drugs to treat common infections. But some of these antibiotics are becoming weaker over time. This is known as antimicrobial resistance,” Purdie wrote. “More than 2.8 million illnesses and 35,000 deaths are attributed to antimicrobial resistant organisms in the United States each year.”
An effort is underway to keep antibiotics from being over-prescribed. It has resulted in a reduced demand for the drugs and manufacturers’ unwillingness to invest in researching and developing newer ones.
“Every year that we go without better drugs to treat valley fever, the cost of caring for patients increases by nearly $1.1 billion, with almost $700 million of that cost just in California,” Purdie wrote, urging public support for the Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Upsurging Resistance Act, or PASTEUR Act, that is awaiting consideration in Congress. The act is intended to encourage investment in innovative antimicrobial drugs, improve the appropriate use of antibiotics, and ensure domestic availability.
People in Kern County can help protect themselves, their families and neighbors from valley fever by urging their congressional representatives to pass the PASTEUR Act and by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which include:
• Stay inside during dust storms. Close windows.
• Avoid activities that involve close contact to dirt or dust, including yard work, gardening and digging.
• Use air filtration measures indoors.
• Clean skin injuries well with soap and water to reduce the chances of developing a skin infection, especially if the wound was exposed to dirt or dust.
• Take preventive antifungal medication when prescribed by health care providers.