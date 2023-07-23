It’s the VA’s fault. It’s the building owner’s fault. It’s the congressman’s fault. It’s the city’s fault.
No one cares whose fault it is. Just fix this mess and give Kern County veterans the medical clinic they need and deserve.
Someone must take the lead to end the yearslong delays in creating a new, improved clinic for the thousands of local veterans, who now must drive for hours south to receive medical services.
In 2010, Congress appropriated money to build 15 new or expanded veterans clinics throughout the country. This included money to replace the existing Bakersfield veterans clinic.
More than a decade later, Bakersfield’s is the only one of the 15 approved projects that has not been built. In fact, not even a shovel of dirt has been turned to begin construction.
The government does not own the clinic buildings. They are owned by private companies that lease them to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They are lucrative leases worth fighting for.
VA officials have long acknowledged the existing Bakersfield clinic, which was built in 1992, is inadequate to meet the needs of more than 43,000 local veterans today and the more than 208,000 expected by decade’s end.
Building owners Progress for Bakersfield Veterans LLC has offered to completely renovate and upgrade the existing clinic on Westwind Drive. They claim a complete renovation can be done quicker and cheaper than building a new clinic.
In 2017, the VA solicited proposals for a new Bakersfield clinic. With much fanfare in 2018, they awarded the lease to San Diego-based SASD Development Group, a limited liability corporation created in 2017 that has been awarded many recent VA clinic leases.
South of Knudsen and Olive drives, SASD proposes to build a 30,100-square-foot clinic, which is about 4,000 square feet smaller than the existing one. The lease is expected to be set for 20 years, during which the VA will pay the lessor $223,166 per month, or $2.67 million per year. The 20-year lease will be worth more than $53 million.
PBV protested the award, claiming the VA did not adequately evaluate its renovation proposal. It turns out PBV was correct.
After an inspector general’s review, the VA withdrew its lease award and admitted “corrective action was required.” The VA agreed to reimburse PBV its costs of pursuing the bid protest.
In 2020, Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy continued to promote SASD’s proposal, slamming PBV for filing repeated protests that delayed the clinic’s construction. Testifying during a House hearing, McCarthy erroneously said PBV enriched itself by doubling its leasing rates to about $2 million a month. In fact, PBV was charging the VA $172,178 per month, which was within the company’s leasing agreement.
It’s understandable the leasing process went awry. During his four years as president, Donald Trump appointed seven VA secretaries — four of them serving only in “acting” capacities.
In 2021, the VA announced it again awarded the contract to SASD. PBV filed a lawsuit and protests challenging the city’s review of the environment hazards posed by locating a medical clinic on land that had been used for industrial purposes.
McCarthy recently assured local veterans that construction of the Bakersfield clinic is included in the House appropriations bill, with instructions for construction to begin no later than Sept. 30, 2023. But that seems unlikely since the city still must conduct a public hearing that is scheduled in the fall.
Expressing his frustration over project delays, years ago, McCarthy said, “It says a lot about the character of a nation in the way it treats those who have defended its freedom.”
This fiasco also says a lot about the people and agencies taxpayers elect and pay to run the government.
President Joe Biden in 2021 appointed Denis McDonough VA secretary. Already he has served in that office far longer than any VA secretary during the Trump administration.
McDonough must focus VA staff efforts to work with local veterans, competing bidders, the city and McCarthy to settle disputes and build the Bakersfield veterans clinic.