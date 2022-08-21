A reader recently wrote to The Californian: “Voters in Kern County may have been wondering: Why does it take so long for our elections to be finalized? Kern County’s Elections Office is to blame.”

Blaming elections workers for all things election-related, including the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, is eroding Americans’ confidence in the fundamental linchpin of our democracy — free and open elections. Despite 2020 fraud allegations being unproven and coast-to-coast court challenges of results failing, the Big Steal mantra continues.