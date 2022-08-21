A reader recently wrote to The Californian: “Voters in Kern County may have been wondering: Why does it take so long for our elections to be finalized? Kern County’s Elections Office is to blame.”
Blaming elections workers for all things election-related, including the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, is eroding Americans’ confidence in the fundamental linchpin of our democracy — free and open elections. Despite 2020 fraud allegations being unproven and coast-to-coast court challenges of results failing, the Big Steal mantra continues.
It will take transparency and public education to restore confidence. But both have been in short supply as Kern County elections officials are slammed by criticism — much of it ill-founded.
A typical response by Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard, who oversees local elections, is that she and her staff are doing what state law requires. How about doing more? How about ginning up public education and transparency beyond the legally-required minimum?
As we approach the November general election, gaps in understanding are being filled by those peddling election myths and falsehoods.
For weeks now, local election observers — many associated with the Voter Integrity Project California — have been hammering the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the auditor-controller-county clerk about alleged voter irregularities and fraud.
In Republican-dominated Kern County that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020, no election was stolen by fraud in 2020, or in the 2022 June primary. But Kern’s Elections Division is struggling.
A tsunami of veteran election staff members, including many supervisors, have left the division that has been wracked by workplace tensions and targeted by outside criticism. Inexperienced elections workers, using sometimes outdated equipment, struggle to meet expanded state voter-access demands.
Bedard, who is retiring in January and will be replaced by her assistant, Aimee Espinoza, has been slow-footed and tone-deaf in her response to criticism.
For example, during the 2020 presidential and 2021 recall elections, the monitors of computers used to verify voter signatures were placed within one foot of observers watching the process through a glass window. But for the 2022 June primary, monitors were moved more than 7 feet away and observers complained they were unable to see what was on the screens.
KERO television reported Bedard’s explanation was that the earlier mandated placement was done simply as a COVID measure. The accommodation no longer is required.
Really? Just because providing observers with a close-up view is no longer required, Bedard discontinued the accommodation? Monitors should be placed closer to observers.
Critics contend that in the June election, other California counties posted more timely updates. Bedard responded Kern was meeting state deadlines. Instead, she should have heeded criticism and posted daily updates that included the number of votes counted and number of ballots to be processed.
In Kern and across the nation, baseless myths are being spread about U.S. elections. Some local examples reported by KGET-TV 17 television include:
Myth — There are 262 people on Kern’s voter registration rolls, who are 122 years old. Truth — Until the 1970s, birth dates were not required on voter registrations. Some people, who registered before the requirement, were assigned a default Jan. 1, 1900 birthdate. There aren’t 262 very old, or very dead people on Kern’s active rolls.
Myth — People who move from Kern remain on the voter registration rolls and potentially can vote. Truth — People who move are placed on “inactive status” and are not sent mail ballots.
Myth — Kern elections workers are not well-trained. Truth — They receive the same training as workers in other California counties.
Myth — Kern should go back to the good old days before 2015, when ballots were hand-counted. Truth — Kern has not hand-counted votes for more than 50 years. Before a computer-based system was installed in 2002, punch-card ballots were counted by machines.
Truth is the only defense against doubt-provoking myths. Bedard needs to more quickly respond. Create a Q&A section on the division’s website to educate and reassure voters. Enlist the help of Kern County’s full-time communications officer to provide timely information.
Espinoza, who will take office in January, and Bedard must focus now on improving the Elections Division before the November election. They must update supervisors and voters regularly about the improvements they are making.