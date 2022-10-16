BAKERSFIELD CITY COUNCIL
Ward 3
The times they are a-changing. But incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Ken Weir seems resistant to change. That is why The Californian believes it is time for Ward 3 voters to make a change.
Weir is seeking a fifth four-year term on the Bakersfield City Council. If voters in November reelect Weir, he will serve two decades in office representing northeast Bakersfield.
The ward sprawls east to the mouth of the Kern River Canyon and south to encompass diverse, heavily Latino east Bakersfield. With the Kern River running through it, Ward 3 offers some of the city’s most spectacular vistas.
But for a variety of reasons — originally including the lack of public services — northeast Bakersfield’s rolling hills have struggled to develop the rooftops and communities seen in other parts of the city. Also challenging are the pockets of poverty in Ward 3.
To progress, Ward 3 requires a council representative with enthusiasm, the ability to accept new ideas and a willingness to embrace political diversity. If those qualities fueled Weir when he was first elected to the City Council in 2006, it appears he has run out of gas. Just a few examples:
● This spring, Weir fought what became known as the “Unity Map,” which would keep in one ward the city’s large Punjabi Sikh community. For years, the community was split into two wards. In addition, the Unity Map would create three Latino-majority wards, rather than just the existing two.
Weir spearheaded an effort to adopt a map that would maintain basically the status quo. Worse yet, it would split the Punjabi Sikh community into four wards.
Weir, who is chairman of the Kern County Republican Central Committee, argued that his plan was not gerrymandering to reduce the political clout of minority communities. Rather it was logically and geographically based.
The Unity Map was adopted by the council on a 4-2 vote, with Weir and Councilwoman Patty Gray voting no, and Councilman Bruce Freeman abstaining. Councilman Chris Parlier, whose Ward 7 was the most impacted by the Unity Map, voted yes. Punjabi Sikh leaders praised Parlier for championing the Unity Map and his long-term support of their community.
● Last year, Weir opposed a plan for the city to buy a materials recovery facility operated by its recycling vendor. As China began rejecting U.S. recycled materials, increasing costs pushed Bakersfield ARC out of the recycling business. That left the city with only Metropolitan Recycling as a vendor.
With Bakersfield residents facing the loss of recycling service or skyrocketing rate increases, the city negotiated a creative deal to buy BARC’s equipment over time and operate its own program. Weir and Gray opposed the plan, which the council approved, expressing concern for future costs and the need to hire more city workers. The city will be using BARC employees for the time being.
● With city tax dollars stretched and the need to expand public services, such as police and fire, the City Council turned to voters in 2018 for help. Measure N, which proposed to raise the city’s sales tax 1 cent, from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent, was placed on the 2018 ballot.
Weir became the face of the opposition, speaking against the measure and writing the ballot argument to defeat it. Weir blamed state legislation for Bakersfield’s problems and complained the new tax money would be used to pay for public pensions. (The city was obligated to make pension payments, with or without a sales tax increase. The money would come from somewhere in the budget, further reducing public services.)
Voters narrowly passed Measure N. Since then, Bakersfield residents have reaped its promised rewards. More police officers have been hired, public programs enhanced and the city’s infrastructure improved. The creation of a citizens’ oversight committee has worked well to provide oversight and a way for citizens to influence spending decisions.
Weir faces three opponents in his bid for a fifth term — Boyd Binninger, a Bakersfield native, who has worked for 25 years in commercial real estate, including as senior vice president at ASU Commercial, and has previous experience as a loan officer and branch manager for an equipment manufacturer; Zeferino Barron, who works locally at Home Depot; and Lonnie Blaine Daddow, a retired electrical engineer and business owner, who moved to Bakersfield about 10 years ago.
Binninger, who attended local schools, including Bakersfield College, and earned a degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, is the best choice to replace Weir. This is Binninger’s first run for public office, but he believes his business experience and service on the Flood Ministries' board of directors has given him unique insights into community needs.
Not beholden to the status quo, Binninger promises to bring new energy to Ward 3. Vote for Boyd Binninger.
•••
Ward 7
Ward 7 Councilman Chris Parlier is not seeking reelection because of medical reasons. Three candidates are competing for his open seat — Tim Collins, an agricultural diesel mechanics teacher with the Kern High School District’s Regional Occupation Center, and a member of the Kern County Farm Bureau; Raj Gil, the owner of Gill Construction; and Manpreet Kaur, a founder of Kern County’s chapter of the Jakara Movement, a community-based service organization. Among the organization’s achievements is this year’s successful campaign for the City Council’s adoption of the “Unity Map,” which gives Bakersfield’s minority communities more political voice.
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Manpreet Kaur is the daughter of immigrants from Punjab. Her father worked as a long-haul truck driver and her mother has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than two decades.
“Their hard work and resilience built my determination and they emphasized the importance of a good education,” said Kaur, who is the first one in her family to attend college. She earned a bachelor’s degree from UC San Diego in political science, and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in urban and regional planning and public policy.
“I studied how regional planning and policies can dramatically affect our health, welfare, food systems and the environment,” she explains, adding, “It’s essential we integrate the two to create urban and rural areas fit for the needs of local people.
“Like my own family, I believe all families should have a fair shot at the American dream,” she says. Kaur will bring intelligent, well-informed leadership to the City Council. Vote for Manpreet Kaur.
•••
Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias and Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith are running unopposed.
•••
KERN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
3rd District
With 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard retiring, three candidates competed in the June primary to replace him. Jeff Flores, Maggard’s chief of staff, received 40.1 percent of the primary vote; retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith received 33.4 percent; and nonprofit executive Louis Gill received 26.5 percent. Flores and Smith advanced to compete in the November runoff.
Flores was born in Los Angeles County and moved to Bakersfield when he was a teenager. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of San Diego and a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield. He completed postgraduate work in public relations from the University of Queensland Australia. He is an elected member of the Kern High School District board of trustees and served as a Kern County planning commissioner. He has worked as Maggard’s chief of staff for 12 years.
“I know the district and will continue to be a strong advocate for families and people in Kern County,” Flores says, adding tackling rising crime, supporting law enforcement, creating good-paying jobs, enhancing neighborhoods by ensuring quality services, and addressing the homeless crisis by focusing on mental health and substance abuse issues will be his top priorities.
“We, as a community, cannot make progress on these fronts without the corresponding revenues and a healthy general fund,” he told The Californian. “I am committed to standing up for the pillars of our Kern economy, such as agriculture and oil/energy sectors, while also looking forward to the future to cultivate new industries that will allow our people and families to pursue the American dream.”
Smith was born and raised in Pennsylvania and joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from high school. During his service, he earned a bachelor’s degree and promoted to sergeant. After his military service, he joined the California Highway Patrol, promoted through the ranks, served four years as the CHP’s Bakersfield area commander and retired as an assistant chief out of Fresno. Post-retirement, he served as Shafter’s deputy police chief and later wrote a “Cop Tales” column for The Californian.
Asked by The Californian why he is running for supervisor, Smith responded: “After the 52 Americans were taken as hostages by Iran, I joined the Marine Corps. When I saw officers suffering from PTSD, I created the CHP’s Peer Support Program. When the nation turned on the police, I wrote a weekly article called Cop Tales. And when officers across the nation were losing their motivation, I wrote a nationally published article on improving morale.
“And now that I see all the problems with crime, homelessness, poor public service, a poor economy and other issues, I decided to offer my experience and service to the citizens of Kern County,” Smith said, noting his 34 years in law enforcement, supervision of more than 1,500 employees, management of multimillion-dollar budgets and development of law enforcement legislation and policies.
Smith said his focus as a supervisor will be fighting and reducing crime. “I will work with the sheriff, district attorney, mental health, probation and the community to development solutions. I am very concerned about lack of hiring and retention of our sheriff’s deputies.
“Homelessness is another serious issue. Rather than just continuing to spend millions of dollars with little improvement, I will work with law enforcement, mental health officials, court and social workers to actually get treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.
Smith’s focus and experience seem more suited to the job of county sheriff, rather than of county supervisor. But that opportunity did not open for Smith, when Kern’s popular septuagenarian Sheriff Donny Youngblood declared his intention to seek a fifth four-year term. Youngblood’s reelection was unopposed on the June ballot.
As Maggard’s chief of staff for 12 years, Flores has been involved in developing public policies and programs, and responding to constituent problems in the 3rd District. His knowledge of the district is broad in scope. He is the most qualified to serve as supervisor. Vote for Jeff Flores.
•••
In the June primary, Zack Scrivner won reelection to a fourth four-year term as 2nd District supervisor.