Good call! Kern County supervisors decided not to engage in confusing ballot-box gamesmanship. Instead, they decided to let a citizens’ ballot measure stand, or fall, on its own merit.
After collecting the signatures of more than 22,000 local registered voters, the We Are Kern County coalition qualified a measure for the November ballot that proposes to limit supervisors to two four-year terms.
Coalition members contend long-serving Kern County supervisors become unresponsive to the needs of their constituents.
“Our coalition’s collective feeling is that the board members understand very well they could spend their lifetime in their seats,” said retired county employee Sonja Bennett. Announcing the term-limit proposal last year, Bennett contended the present system lacks accountability.
At its July 19 meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors considered proposals presented by County Counsel Margo A. Raison to place competing measures on the November ballot. Raison’s three options included maintaining the status quo of no term limits; enacting a limit of two “consecutive terms,” which would require incumbents to take a one-term break, or run in another district; or enacting a limit of three “consecutive” terms.
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who will begin his fourth four-year term in January, is understandably opposed to term limits. However, he voted against placing competing measures on the November ballot because he fears it would falsely be interpreted as supervisors supporting term limits.
“For those of us that are opposed to it, we can be vocal about that and we can make that known,” said Scrivner, contending term limits voters imposed on state officeholders decades ago have failed to improve governance and increased the power of bureaucrats.
Scrivner also expressed concern that competing term limit measures could distract voters and derail passage of a 1-cent sales tax increase supervisors have placed on the November ballot.
Scrivner’s concerns are valid. But above all, for supervisors to engage in the ballot gamesmanship of dueling measures is foolhardy.
Voters see through sleight-of-hand measures that are placed on ballots to confuse voters and dilute support. These “cute tricks” are met with anger.
If the argument is to be made that term limits are unnecessary and unproductive, make that argument straight-up. Don’t try to trick voters.
With regard to the proposed term limit on the Kern County November ballot, the measure that receives the most votes would go into effect.
If only the citizens’ measure appears on the ballot, it would have to receive 50 percent of the vote. But if one, two or three opposing, or alternative term limit measures clutter up the ballot, the threshold for passage is lower.
Currently serving on the board are Scrivner, elected in 2012; Phillip Peters, 1st District, elected in 2020; David Couch, 4th District, elected in 2012; and Leticia Perez, 5th District, elected in 2012. Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard, who was elected in 2006 and is completing his fourth four-year term, is not seeking reelection to a fifth term.
Maggard’s chief of staff, Jeff Flores, and retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith will face each other in a November runoff election. Flores opposes term limits, contending they undermine voters’ ability to pick their preferred candidates. Smith supports them, contending term limits keep supervisors accountable and can introduce fresh perspectives.
Historically, Kern County supervisors have not spent their lifetimes in their offices.
Of the more than 100 people elected to the board since the 1800s, only three served more than 20 years — W. R. Woollomes, 1st District, in the early half of the 20th century; Vance Webb, 4th District, from 1953 to 1977; and Henry Jastro, 5th District, at the turn of the 20th century. Many past board members served only one term or less, with the most common multiple terms being two or three four-year terms.
If supervisors and their supporters believe the present system should continue, make a convincing argument. Foolish tricks only fool the fools, who try to play them.