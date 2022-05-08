In June, California’s top-two primary election will be held. That means no matter how lopsided the vote, the two candidates with the most votes in each race will face each other in the November general election.
Your primary vote will determine who will be the competing general election candidates. This editorial briefly describes the primary campaigns in the 22nd Congressional District and the 20th Congressional District. It includes recommendations for the top-two candidates in each race, who should face each other in November.
22nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The race in California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses portions of Tulare, Kings and Kern counties, including the cities of Bakersfield, Delano, Arvin, Porterville, Hanford and Tulare, is considered one of the top 10 most competitive in the nation.
Before redistricting based on the 2020 U.S. Census, the previous district skewed Democratic in voter registration and Latino in population. However, it was represented by a Republican — Congressman David Valadao of Hanford.
A moderate Republican, Valadao managed to secure narrow support in the district by harnessing Republican votes in Hanford and by counting on a low voter turnout among Democrats and Latinos.
The 22nd Congressional District Valadao now hopes to represent is even more Democratic in voter registration and Latino in population. Challenging Valadao’s re-election bid further are two Republican candidates.
Republicans Chris Mathys of Fresno and Adam Medeiros of Hanford are targeting Valadao primarily because of his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Mathys, a former Fresno City Councilman and businessman, is a self-proclaimed RINO (Republican in Name Only) hunter, who says Valadao is disloyal to Trump.
Medeiros, the operator of a Hanford hair salon, said Valadao’s impeachment vote was the last straw that prompted him to enter the congressional race. Both also criticized Valadao for working with Democrats on immigration reform.
Valadao was among 10 Republican House members who voted to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. The former president has vowed to unseat those Republicans and endorsed challengers. But in a strategic move to keep Republican control of the 22nd Congressional seat, Trump is staying out of this race.
Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield is Valadao’s most substantial challenger. A former Bakersfield City Councilman, Salas represents an Assembly district that encompasses much of the new 22nd Congressional District.
Salas is considered one of the most business-friendly Democrats in the Assembly and has been recognized for his independent voting record. He was the only Democrat to vote against the 2017 gas tax hike and more recently introduced legislation to increase shoplifting penalties after statewide and nationwide outbreaks of smash-and-grab robberies.
For the most vigorous debate of issues in the 22nd Congressional District race, vote for Republican David Valadao, or Democrat Rudy Salas.
20th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Voter registration in California’s 20th Congressional District, which is represented by Bakersfield Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, became even more Republican after redistricting based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
McCarthy, who is the House Minority Leader, is in contention to become the powerful House Speaker, if Republicans can win back the majority of seats in Congress in 2022.
McCarthy has brought much prestige and a great deal of controversy to Bakersfield and Kern County from his full-throated support of former President Donald Trump and his leadership of the Republican caucus. He also is a powerhouse nationwide fundraiser for Republican candidates.
At this point, it is unlikely that any candidate — Republican or Democrat — can defeat McCarthy in the November general election.
But in June, voters will cast ballots in California’s top-two primary election. They will be selecting two candidates — most likely McCarthy and some other candidate — to face off in the general election. No matter how many votes McCarthy receives in the primary, he must campaign against and defeat the second highest vote-getter.
Voters should select a second-place finisher, who will most vigorously bring the debate to the powerful veteran politician. Challenging McCarthy are two Republicans and two Democrats.
The Republicans are James Davis, who campaigns as “Deviant for Congress.” In 2018, Davis unsuccessfully challenged McCarthy. Although he is running as a Republican, he allows that he is more of a Libertarian.
Republican James Macauley is a retired accountant, who spent his career in finance in the Silicon Valley. Although he lives in Sacramento, residency in the 20th Congressional District is not required to run for the House seat. He said he is running in the 20th District because it is one of California’s few heavily Republican districts and will bring attention to what he calls his taxing equity plan.
Marisa Wood, a Fairfax Junior High School English teacher, and Ben Dewell, a meteorologist, are challenging incumbent McCarthy as Democrats.
Dewell has elected experience as a member of the Stallion Springs Community Services District. He also has served as an appointee to the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District’s variance hearing board. Wood has lived in Kern County for 35 years and has taught English at Fairfax Junior High School for two decades.
Most importantly, Wood’s candidacy has been endorsed by California Democratic Party. With that, she has an increasing campaign war chest that is funded by a diverse group of individuals, public interest groups and companies.
Wood is the most formidable challenger to incumbent McCarthy. Vote for Republican Kevin McCarthy, or Democrat Marisa Wood.