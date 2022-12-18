When you visit your grandma or old Uncle Bob this month, you may be giving them more than a holiday gift. You may be giving them a virus, or viruses that will make them very sick.
Since the Thanksgiving holiday, when multigenerational families gathered together to celebrate, health officials across the nation, including in Kern County, have seen hospitalizations spike, especially among the elderly. The rates have spiked beyond the summer COVID-19 peak, when the omicron variant was raging.
The threat we all now face is a “tripledemic” of three viruses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is usually more common in children, but this season is spreading quickly among adults.
“What’s happening now is two (or more) viruses are coming together,” explained Terri Church, a registered nurse and the chief operating officer at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Because of social distancing and wearing face masks, “we haven’t been exposed to those in a couple of years, so our bodies are not able to fight off those viruses as effectively as we have in the past,” he said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nationwide flu hospitalization rate is higher for this time of year than any season since 2010, with California’s “very high” rate among the worst in the nation.
COVID-19 continues to aggressively mutate. The new variants have shorter incubation periods — meaning the time between when you contract the disease and can spread it to others is shorter.
The good news is vaccines and variant-targeting booster shots are effective. However, the duration of their immunization, or effectiveness, may be only for four to six months. That is why getting booster shots is critical to maintaining your health and protecting those around you.
Testing options, including home testing, and a number of treatments also have helped reduce the number and severity of COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations.
But the U.S. vaccination rate trails many other developed nations and the rate for those getting necessary booster shots is pathetically low. Among the most vulnerable Californians — people over 70 years old — only 35 percent have received an updated booster shot since they became available in September.
Only about 21 percent of middle-aged Californians, 12 percent of young adults, 9 percent of adolescents and 18 percent of children 5 years of age and older have received updated booster shots to enhance protection against new COVID-19 variants.
Despite our desire for the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, that simply is not the case. And health officials fear if people continue to shun basic protective strategies, the pandemic and its companion flu and RSV virus outbreaks will strike with a vengeance. The tricky, aggressive viruses are lurking among us, changing into forms that wait for us to drop our guard.
Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Mercy Hospital’s chief medical officer, reported his hospital has been “maxed out” by patients with co-infections to a degree not seen since the early days of the pandemic.
“Our immune system hasn’t built that tolerance that we’ve had for all these many years,” he said, adding that COVID-19 precautions may have weakened people’s resistance to viral infection.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, stressed the increasing urgency of the tripledemic: “This is about real people, real lives, real families and real communities across the state, so doing your small part helps the state, certainly. But more importantly, it helps you and your family have the safest holiday season that you can.”
The small part you can do: Get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19. Get up-to-date booster shots. Whenever possible, plan outdoor events to celebrate. Wear a face mask when in crowded indoor settings. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick.
The life you save may be your own — but certainly someone you love.