When you visit your grandma or old Uncle Bob this month, you may be giving them more than a holiday gift. You may be giving them a virus, or viruses that will make them very sick.

Since the Thanksgiving holiday, when multigenerational families gathered together to celebrate, health officials across the nation, including in Kern County, have seen hospitalizations spike, especially among the elderly. The rates have spiked beyond the summer COVID-19 peak, when the omicron variant was raging.