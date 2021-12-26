It’s baaack — a push to give Bakersfield’s mayor more power and more staff, which likely will trickle down to City Council members.
For that to happen, Bakersfield’s voter-adopted charter must be changed by voters — a mighty tall order if past efforts are any lessons.
To convince a skeptical electorate, a compelling argument and the money to pay the cost of creating another layer of local government are needed.
Bakersfield is flush with cash after voters in 2018 approved Measure N, which added 1 cent onto the city’s sales tax. The estimated $58 million a year raised was to go to improving city services.
Proponents of giving more power and staff to the mayor and likely council members will have to convince Bakersfield voters that the move will improve city services.
Carrying the political water this time to change the city’s charter is Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association. Turnipseed told association members this month that the City Council should form an independent committee to update the charter.
He contended Bakersfield was missing out on opportunities because the mayors of other large California cities serve as strong advocates, with large staffs that include policy analysts and lobbyists.
Bakersfield has hired lobbyists and can still do so, again. But as a cost savings, past City Councils ended contracts.
Councilman Chris Parlier, who headed a 2020 push to revise the city charter, agrees the mayor should have more than a ceremonial role.
“I think we’re at a disadvantage in some areas that other cities aren’t because they are a little bit more flexible in how they are able to do things,” Parlier told The Californian. “The charter isn’t the constitution. It’s the bylaws for the city of Bakersfield. And most committees, or boards, review their bylaws as soon as a member rolls off.”
Actually, Parlier is wrong. The city’s charter is a “constitution.” Referring to the charter as “bylaws" diminishes its importance and equates it to merely “rules.”
Bakersfield voters have been reluctant to change the charter over the century it has existed.
Take the pay issue, for example. Bakersfield’s part-time council members have long complained about their low pay — $100 a month. In 1954, voters rejected a proposal to raise pay to $200 a month. In 1956, voters passed a lower raise to the present $100. Pay raise requests in 1974, 1988 and 1990 failed.
But before you tear up, note that council members have found other ways to get more money. They receive an additional $8,000-a-year car allowance and up to $25,000 in medical insurance. It is unclear what other benefits they receive. Do they also receive pensions after they leave office?
So, just how much are council members really receiving in pay and benefits?
California cities basically fall into two forms of government: A council-manager form, where a council-appointed city manager provides day-to-day supervision and control; and a mayor-council (or strong mayor) form, where an elected mayor serves as the city’s chief executive. Of California’s 482 incorporated cities, only five — Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Oakland and Fresno — have strong mayor systems.
Veteran California political reporter Dan Walters recently wrote about the aborted efforts in Sacramento and San Jose to give mayors more power. Proponents faced so much opposition, they reversed course and simply called for a charter review.
A “review” is now being proposed in Bakersfield.
Last month, Parlier called for the formation of a charter review committee. The City Manager’s Office is preparing a report explaining how to change the charter.
To move forward with any success, council members must:
• Be transparent and honest about all the pay and benefits the mayor and council members receive.
• Appoint an inclusive and truly independent charter review commission.
• Be specific about what the goals really are and how they will be achieved.
• Honor voters who created the charter a century ago and those over the years who have been reluctant to change laws that govern the city of Bakersfield.