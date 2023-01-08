Establishing “tiny house” villages, like the one Kern County is proposing for Oildale, is the latest hot trend in solving the nation’s growing homelessness problem.
While it is not a magic bullet that will make homeless people disappear from Kern’s streets, done right, it is worth a try to help them.
Kern County is proposing to create Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village, a collection of 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins at 201 E. Roberts Lane. Estimated to cost $2.8 million, the village will provide temporary housing for homeless people.
The county now operates a Navigation Center, and a tent village, which provides housing and services to about 50 people.
The Oildale village is being designed to provide a full array of wraparound services — physical health, mental health, housing navigation, case workers, the kinds of things to get people through barriers and into permanent housing, James Zervis, Kern’s chief operations officer, told The Californian.
But the proposal is kicking up a dust storm of opposition from Kern River Parkway supporters and others in Oildale.
County parks advocate Eddy Laine contends the project that will be located across from a senior center and along the Kern River Parkway will endanger vulnerable seniors and destroy habitat.
In a Californian opinion article, parkway co-founder Richard O’Neill said the Kern River Parkway Foundation opposes the project because “it is a terrible location for a facility of this sort.”
But homeless people already are living in encampments along the Kern River, impacting the parkway’s use. They are sleeping on the senior center’s lawn. The project will front East Roberts Lane — at least 850 feet away from the Kern River Parkway.
“Look, I’ve spent a lot of time over in that part of Oildale,” said Zervis. “There’s no services provided over there; there’s no homeless shelter over in Oildale to try to reach those people. ... and this is an effort to try to do just that.”
There is no reason to think the presence of a planned project would contribute to the problems opponents cite, Zervis said, adding that a homeless village, with 24-hour security and extensive services, would more likely improve the area.
The success of the Tiney Oaks Village will depend on how it is funded, designed and operated. There is no easy fix to any community’s homelessness problem. For this project to be effective it must be a collaboration between government agencies, social services organizations and the community. It must benefit homeless people, as well as the community of Oildale.
We once swept homeless people off the streets, out of sight and into mental institutions. But court rulings and laws stopped that. Since then, an increase in substance abuse has added to the homelessness problem. More veterans now are living on the streets after America’s ongoing wars have destroyed their lives. In addition, rising costs have priced low-income people out of housing.
To solve such a multifaceted, complex problem requires many strategies. Tiny temporary houses are just one. But for them to be successful, it requires that projects, such as Tiney Oaks Village, be done right.
Recently, an in-depth study produced as part of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism followed the lives of homeless people who were moved into tiny house villages in the Bay Area.
Researchers found that the success of these projects depends on the amenities and services offered. The ones that offer more than just “basic” dwelling units and provide a wide range of services are the most successful in moving people into permanent housing and stable lives. They also cost the most to construct and operate.
“Going cheap” is a waste of money. If Kern wants to make a dent in its homelessness problem and earn the support of the surrounding community, it must develop a comprehensive, well-funded and publicly explained plan.