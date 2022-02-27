State grants to help law enforcement agencies hire local officers are proposed by Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
It’s a nod to the need for more community-based law enforcement to curb increasing tensions between officers and groups who believe they are being unfairly targeted.
In late 2020, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office entered into a multiyear agreement with the California attorney general to settle accusations that deputies had violated people’s constitutional rights by their excessive use of force as well as unreasonable stops, searches, arrests and seizures. The department also was accused of failing to appropriately supervise officers and to investigate civilian complaints. Later, the Bakersfield Police Department entered into an agreement to settle similar accusations.
“If (peace officers) live on your block, or they’re your neighbor ... or you see them at the local soccer game ... you can start fostering those personal relationships,” Salas told The Californian. “They understand what the neighborhoods are actually going through in terms of actually combating some of this crime.”
Salas’ Assembly Bill 2062 earmarks $50 million to incentivize hiring peace officers living in the communities they serve.
Hiring local makes sense, but Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is now focused in a different direction. Youngblood says he has 125 deputy, 115 detention deputy and 90 civilian vacancies to fill. He is looking south to fill them.
This month, the Sheriff’s Office began posting a one-minute video hoping to lure Los Angeles County deputies, who refuse to be vaccinated, to join the Kern force.
“You deserve a job that welcomes you, and your values, with open arms,” the video insists. “Take back your freedom and apply today to work at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.”
Set to the George Strait song “The Weight of the Badge,” the video urges deputies to head north, where the community “backs the blue.”
Of course we back the blue here.
Kern officials are trying to capitalize on the ongoing power struggle between Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. The latest skirmish is Villanueva’s refusal to enforce the county’s vaccine mandate.
About 83 percent of Los Angeles County’s 100,000 employees are fully vaccinated, but less than 60 percent in the Sheriff’s Department are.
L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a proponent of a controversial measure to move the mandate’s enforcement from the sheriff to the county’s personnel office, slammed Villanueva for enforcing only laws he agrees with.
The Sheriff’s Department has stopped reporting deputies’ vaccination rates, Kuehl said, adding that it is not surprising about 74 percent of the more than 5,000 COVID-19-related workers’ compensation claims have been filed by the department’s employees.
Villanueva contends the mandate will force him to fire 4,000 employees who refuse to be vaccinated. And that’s where Kern Sheriff Youngblood sees an opportunity.
Because Kern County does not track rates and Youngblood said he doesn’t care, the sheriff does not know how many of his deputies are vaccinated.
But he said firing Los Angeles County deputies because they won’t get vaccinated “makes me sick to my stomach, quite frankly.”
The combative L.A. sheriff has been jousting with county supervisors for months. The board is now considering a proposed charter change to make it easier for Villanueva to be removed from office. But voters may do that this year, when the sheriff seeks reelection.
Just last week, Villanueva sent a “cease and desist demand” to supervisors, contending their reference to “deputy gangs” is defamatory.
But Inspector General Max Huntsman, who oversees the Sheriff’s Department, has identified deputies with tattoos associated with groups that may qualify as law enforcement groups under a new state law.
For years, there have been allegations of several ganglike groups of deputies existing in Los Angeles County substations. The county has paid more than $55 million in settlements connected with their activities.
Noting he has received considerable interest from deputies after the recruitment video began airing, Youngblood said residents of Kern County do not care if they call 911 and an unvaccinated deputy responds.
We get it. When you're in the throes of a life-or-death emergency, you're desperate for help, fast.
And right now we're desperate for qualified, respectful and community-minded deputies, whether from near or far. Kern County deserves to have the best.