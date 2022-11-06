The general election will be held on Tuesday. The local ballot contains seven statewide initiatives, two Kern County measures, one Bakersfield measure, and other local measures and candidates for statewide, federal, legislative and local races.
Over the past several weeks, The Californian has published recommendations concerning these ballot measures and candidates. The editorials are intended to provide analysis and information to help readers reach their own decisions.
Following is a summary of The Californian’s recommendations, with links to the longer editorials.
This proposed amendment to the California Constitution reads, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
Propositions 26 and 27 are competing initiatives. Proposition 26 would allow in-person sports betting in tribal casinos and at four California horse racing tracks. No betting would be allowed on college and high school games. In addition, games allowed in tribal casinos would be expanded to include roulette and dice games. For gambling to be expanded, tribes must renegotiate their state compacts.
Proposition 27, which is backed by out-of-state betting interests, proposes to legalize online sports betting. A bet could be easily placed with a simple click of a cellphone or computer.
Proposition 28 would require an annual source of funding for K-12 public schools for arts and music education equal to 1 percent of the total state and local revenues that local education agencies receive under Proposition 98. According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the ballot initiative would likely result in annual increased spending of $800 million to $1 billion.
For the third general election in a row, California voters are being asked to pass a proposition mandating dialysis clinic staffing that has more to do with a union’s battle to organize workers than enhancing service.
Proposition 30 proposes to increase the personal income tax on people earning more than $2 million a year to pay for zero-emission vehicles and wildfire prevention.
Proposition 31 is a referendum on a law passed in 2020 that established a statewide ban on the sale of flavored cigarettes and e-cigarettes or vapes, including menthol-flavored. A YES vote leaves the ban in place. A NO vote overturns it.
Measure J proposes to limit members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors to serving two four-year terms.
Kern County supervisors have placed Measure K on the November ballot. If passed by a majority of voters, the measure will raise the sales tax charged in unincorporated areas of the county by one cent. The rate will go from the present 7.25 cents to 8.25 cents.
Bakersfield Measure L — police, fire chief appointments: YES
Placed on the ballot by the Bakersfield City Council, Measure L proposes to remove from the city’s charter the requirement that the police and fire chiefs be appointed from candidates within the respective departments.
The existing requirement that chief candidates must come from within the departments is intended to assure residents that department leaders have been thoroughly tested by years of local experience. The charter amendment could expand the pool of candidates, allowing new ideas to be brought into the Bakersfield Police and Fire departments if outside applicants are considered.
If voters approve this charter amendment, it is The Californian’s opinion that the City Council must follow up with the adoption of an ordinance that clearly defines a transparent recruitment, screening and appointment process. Residents must be assured that the appointments of new chiefs will be made based on candidates’ proven abilities and professional reputations, with the process insulated from harmful political influence.