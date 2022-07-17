Kern County's economy depends on two main industries — agriculture and oil.
Mother Nature and climate change are knocking agriculture around. And Gov. Newsom and the Legislature are vowing to end Kern’s oil production.
Efforts to diversify Kern’s economy — replacing the threatened oil jobs and providing the economic stability residents and businesses critically need — have been challenging.
But an economic bright spot on the horizon is a years-long effort by the Tejon Indian tribe to obtain federal recognition, designation of tribal land, and permission to build a casino and surrounding mixed-use residential and commercial complex along Interstate 5, near Highway 166.
Gov. Newsom recently approved the proposal and associated gaming agreements. The Legislature then overwhelmingly ratified the agreements, which include an urgency clause that makes implementation immediate. Expected opposition from competing gaming tribes failed to derail the Tejon casino project in the Legislature.
“From the start of our relationship with the United States government in 1851, our tribe has fought for a homeland for our people,” said Octavio Escobedo III, chairman of the Tejon Indian tribe, who acknowledged Newsom’s help in making “that dream a reality by moving the tribe closer to the promise of self-determination through economic development and prosperity for its 1,200 members.”
The governor’s and Legislature’s support of the project is both appropriate and fair.
To ban oil production, without supporting “replacement industries,” would be a callous disregard for hard-working Kern County families and the region’s economic vitality.
The Tejon casino proposal has undergone years of review. It has been modified to meet environmental and economic concerns.
In this time of political division, it is rare to find a topic upon which Republican and Democratic lawmakers agree. But this is one.
Legislation that advanced the project was authored by state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and Bakersfield Republicans Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong supported it. Support in the Legislature for the gaming agreements also was bipartisan.
The proposed 11-story hotel and 166,500 square feet of gaming space, which includes a 3,000-slot casino, will be developed by the tribe in conjunction with Hard Rock International. The project’s construction is expected employ about 1,000 people. More than 2,000 jobs are expected to remain permanently with an annual payroll estimated at $59 million.
The hotel and casino will be part of a 320-acre complex that will include housing, a health care facility and administrative space for the 1,200-member tribe that received federal recognition in 2012.
“This has been a long, but worthwhile journey for the tribe,” said Escobedo, noting the tribe “has been landless for more than 150 years.”
Building the project is expected to take between 18 and 20 months.