Two countywide measures appearing on the November ballot could profoundly affect the way Kern is governed and the public services it provides. Measure J proposes to limit the time people can serve on the Kern County Board of Supervisors to two four-year terms. Measure K proposes a 1-cent increase to the sales tax charged in unincorporated areas of Kern County.
Measure J
Term limits
A coalition of advocates that calls itself “We Are Kern County” circulated petitions and gathered more than the necessary signatures of registered voters to qualify term-limiting Measure J for the November ballot.
Measure J proponents contend members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors can serve lifelong terms if they wish. Because they say that leads to supervisors becoming complacent, unresponsive and unaccountable, the coalition proposes supervisors should be limited to two four-year terms.
The five currently serving board members include Phillip Peters, 1st District, elected in 2020; David Couch, 4th District, elected in 2012; and Leticia Perez, 5th District, elected in 2012. Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard, who was elected in 2006 and is completing his fourth four-year term, is not seeking reelection to a fifth term. Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who won his reelection bid in the June primary, will be sworn in to his fourth four-year term.
If more than a majority of voters pass Measure J, the proposed two-term limit will take effect for terms that begin after the November election.
The contention that supervisors are not accountable is simply not true. Their actions and decisions are governed by numerous state and federal laws, and scrutinized by government agencies, including the California Fair Political Practices Commission, and advocacy groups, such as the Measure J coalition. The responsiveness of a supervisor generally is the focus of voters when they cast their ballots.
There has long been debate about what best serves the “will of the people” — part-time or full-time politicians. In Kern, where supervisors are paid six-figure annual salaries, and have their own offices and staffs, that question seems to have been answered long ago. Like it or not, we have full-time supervisors.
Now the question is, will a constant churn — changing supervisors every two terms — make them better?
The argument can be made that forcing elected leaders out of office after only two terms diminishes the benefits of experience and places greater control in the hands of professional bureaucrats, who really aren’t accountable to voters.
In 1990, California voters passed Proposition 140 that limited the terms of state legislators. Statewide constitutional officers, such as governor, are limited to two four-year terms. Did that make them better? Has that made California government better?
Historically, Kern County supervisors have not spent lifetimes in their offices. Of the more than 100 people elected to the board since the 1800s, only three served more than 20 years — W.R. Woollomes, 1st District, in the early half of the 20th century; Vance Webb, 4th District, from 1953 to 1977; and Henry Jastro, 5th District, at the turn of the 20th century. Many past board members served only one term or less, with the most common multiple terms being two or three four-year terms.
The better way to make elected supervisors more accountable is to vote the bad ones out of office.
Vote NO on Measure J.
•••
Measure K
Sales tax increase
Facing a dire financial future, Kern County supervisors have placed Measure K on the November ballot. If passed by a majority of voters, the measure will raise the sales tax charged in unincorporated areas of the county by 1 cent. The rate will go from the present 7.25 cents to 8.25 cents.
Only residents who live in unincorporated areas of the county — outside of the boundaries of Kern’s 11 cities — will be allowed to vote on the measure.
Measure K is a “do-over” from a similar one placed on the ballot in 2018 and overwhelmingly defeated by voters.
But supervisors and other county officials hope voters will reconsider, as county revenues increasingly are stretched to pay for essential public services, such as law enforcement and fire protection.
In 2018, the city of Bakersfield placed a 1-cent sales tax increase on the ballot and it was barely approved by voters. Some of Kern’s cities also have raised their sales tax rates, and others are considering such a move.
The millions of dollars that have been raised by these sales tax increases have expanded public services and provide programs within the cities to enhance the quality of life for residents.
It is hoped county residents will recognize these benefits and agree to increase the tax rate in unincorporated areas. Without passage of Measure K, public services will be stretched thinner and thinner. Fewer deputy sheriffs will respond to crime and emergencies. Fire responses will take longer. Roads, homelessness and health hang in the balance.
With or without passing Measure K, county residents already are paying increased local sales taxes. Most commercial development — stores and businesses — are located within city boundaries, where tax rates already have been increased. The increased tax they are paying in those businesses is not improving outlying services.
Money used to pay for county government services is dependent on property tax valuations. Declines in the oil industry — a local economic base — have caused a significant drop in county tax revenues. At the same time, the county — like the rest of us — is struggling to pay increasing costs.
“We are headed to very turbulent times,” Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told The Californian.
The increased sales tax is expected to raise an estimated $54 million per year for vital services ranging from law enforcement and emergency medical response to mental health and addiction treatment and “general government use.”
Included in the proposal is the creation of an oversight committee of residents from the unincorporated areas to track how the money is spent and create transparency to reassure taxpayers.
“We have to do something to take our future back into our own hands,” Alsop recently told a community group. “We’re living within our means, and you see what that looks like. It hurts our unincorporated communities the most.”
The future of Kern County is in voters’ hands. Vote YES on Measure K.