Taxpayers and the city of Bakersfield benefit when there is vigorous citizen oversight of the spending of special sales tax money. That is why the recruitment to fill a vacancy on the city’s Public Safety and Vital Services Committee is critically important.
The committee was formed after the narrow passage of Measure N in 2018. The measure added one cent to the sales tax rate charged in Bakersfield. While voters were promised that the money would go primarily to improve public safety in the city, the measure’s wording only promised that the millions of dollars raised by the tax increase would be used to enhance “general” government services.
To oversee the city’s use of the additional tax money, a citizens’ oversight committee was established.
The committee is not supposed to be a “rubber stamp” that simply approves the plans of Bakersfield’s elected and appointed officials. It’s supposed to be a roll-up-your-sleeves watchdog.
If the oversight committee ever becomes — in fact, or perceived — a toothless watchdog, both taxpayers and the city, itself, will be in trouble.
In 2018, Measure N was passed by just a 0.1 percent margin of skeptical voters — a near tie. The measure was worded so it could pass on a simple majority vote.
That political sleight of hand may have been good campaign strategy, but it leaves city officials always on the razor’s edge of losing the sales tax windfall.
Tax increases tied to specific purposes require a two-thirds vote to pass. They generally “sunset,” or expire, in a set number of years. When the tax increases sunset, voters must pass new measures to have them continue.
The way Bakersfield and many other jurisdictions, including most recently Kern County, have gotten around the two-thirds vote requirement is to not tie the tax to a specific purpose. The Measure N tax increase calls for the tax to expire only when taxpayers vote to abolish it.
That makes the tax easier to pass, but also easier to overturn.
All it would take to make Measure N’s extra one-cent sales tax disappear is for enough voters to become dissatisfied with how the money is being spent.
That brings us to the present recruitment to fill a vacancy on the tax oversight committee.
Third Ward representative Ken Keller resigned from the nine-member committee effective at the end of 2022. While there are no specific qualifications required to serve on the committee, financial expertise is encouraged. Representatives, who must be at least 18 years of age, are not required to live within the boundaries of any specific ward. They only need to reside within Bakersfield’s city limits.
Those interested in applying to fill the vacancy can obtain an application from the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or download an application from the city’s website bakersfieldcity.us. Applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Additional information can be obtained by calling 661-320-3707.
Last fall, the city reported that since Measure N’s passage, the city has collected $283.8 million. Included in the tax spending are 28 percent, or $69 million, for the Bakersfield Police Department; 18 percent, or $44.4 million, for economic and community development; 7 percent, or $16.5 million, for the fire department.
Among other things, the money has been used to add additional sworn BPD personnel; clear 6,043 encampments; complete 38 city park upgrades; and improve the city’s software, radio and retirement systems.
Meeting twice a year, oversight committee members have vigorously debated Measure N spending. Not all decisions have been unanimous. For example, the recent committee vote to support creation of a city park ranger division was approved with two dissenters expressing concern about ongoing costs.
Only through their continued appointment of conscientious watchdogs to the oversight committee can city council members assure taxpayers that Measure N money will be spent wisely.