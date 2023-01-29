Taxpayers and the city of Bakersfield benefit when there is vigorous citizen oversight of the spending of special sales tax money. That is why the recruitment to fill a vacancy on the city’s Public Safety and Vital Services Committee is critically important.

The committee was formed after the narrow passage of Measure N in 2018. The measure added one cent to the sales tax rate charged in Bakersfield. While voters were promised that the money would go primarily to improve public safety in the city, the measure’s wording only promised that the millions of dollars raised by the tax increase would be used to enhance “general” government services.