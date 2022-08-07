We fume over what we say is the nanny state — government telling us what we can and cannot do.
We say protecting ourselves and others from the spread of COVID-19 should be a personal responsibility.
Well, it’s time to do it.
The deadly threat of COVID has not gone away. But our collective resolve to contain the disease seems to be waning.
We get it. Who doesn’t have pandemic fatigue? Who isn’t sick of taking precautions and missing out on things we like to do just to keep ourselves and others safe?
But that’s what “personal responsibility” is all about. If you don’t want the government telling you what to do — enforcing mandates — then cowboy up. Do what’s necessary because it’s the right thing to do; not because “it’s the law.”
In late July, health officials estimated that the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant constituted 82 percent of coronavirus cases. Two months earlier, it was only 3 percent. Like none other, the variant has the ability to break through vaccinations and immunities acquired from earlier infections.
There are a lot of unknowns about COVID-19 and all of its mutations. After all, it’s called the novel coronavirus — unique.
We do know that the virus continues to spread, mutate, kill, sicken and leave many victims with “long haul” symptoms, including fatigue, weakness, and lung and heart damage. Existing conditions, such as diabetes, often are worsened.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked in mid-July, but now have slightly decreased in many communities. But the fear is that with colder fall and winter months driving people indoors, cases again will spike.
However, the extent of the spread really is unknown. Increased use of home testing has led to cases being unreported. And hospital and lab testing for the virus has decreased. It’s safe to assume that the virus swirls around all of us.
Some who have contracted COVID-19 were lucky and experienced only mild symptoms. But others weren’t so lucky. This also is true of reinfections. Some symptoms are mild, others are severe.
There is increasing evidence that people who are reinfected — experiencing second and third infections, for example — have a greater accumulated risk of suffering long-haul symptoms.
Here’s a scary statistic for you: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Los Angeles Times that with the current prevalence of cases, in a group of 50 people, there’s a 60 percent to 70 percent likelihood that someone is infected with the coronavirus.
Even with the bubble that normally surrounds the White House, vaccinated and boosted President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus. And when doctors thought he had recovered after receiving an antiviral medication, the president tested positive again.
COVID-19 is a tenacious enemy. Those who regard it as a hoax are whistling as they pass by the cemetery — quite literally. And those who refuse to get vaccinated, or who have been only partially vaccinated and not boosted, are experiencing more damaging infections and reinfections.
It’s now time for us to take personal responsibility seriously:
Monitor community infection rates. The Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard (kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/) is updated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. The dashboard tracks cases and provides other vital information about the disease.
Mask up. Wear a face mask indoors, such as in stores and restaurants. Just because other people are too foolish to take such an easy precaution, don’t feel self-conscious.
Businesses — encourage patrons and staff to wear face masks. Short of mandating mask-wearing, a simple sign posted at the entrance and in employee areas encouraging and appreciating mask-wearing will help.
Get vaccinated and boosted. Vaccine manufacturers expect to have omicron-targeting boosters available this fall.
Plan outdoor parties. We live in California. The options for outdoor entertaining are amazing.
Isolate if infected. CDC guidelines call for people to isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms, or from testing positive.
If you don’t care about your health, care about the health of people around you. People with compromised immunities, existing medical conditions or who are elderly are particularly vulnerable.
Take personal responsibility.