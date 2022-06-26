How long might someone wait for a sheriff's deputy after an emergency call? According to information in a resolution to go before the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, with about 45 sheriff's deputies patrolling more than 7,600 square miles across the county at a given time, the average response time to emergencies is 11 minutes.
How much money has the county lost after the state exempted commercial solar projects from property tax assessments? A total of $103 million, according to the same document.
And since 2014, how much has the county's general purpose revenue fallen when adjusted for inflation? Thirty-one percent, the county says.
The county has also seen a dramatic reduction in the assessed valuation of oil and gas properties.
"We are headed to very turbulent times," Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told The Californian on Thursday.
These are just a few of the reasons county staff is bringing proposed ballot language to the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to consider placing a 1-cent sales tax measure for the voters of unincorporated areas of the county to consider on the Nov. 8 ballot.
"This is about the future of Kern County," Alsop said.
This is the wording of the measure the Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday: "To maintain vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response; crime prevention; recruiting/retaining firefighters/sheriff deputies; attracting industries/jobs; addressing mental health/addiction challenges; for general government use; shall the measure be adopted establishing a 1 cent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County, providing approximately $54,000,000 annually until ended by voters; requiring audits, oversight/public spending disclosures, and no money for the state?"
There are plenty of reasons the roughly 305,000 residents of unincorporated Kern County (those who don't reside within city limits of one of the cities, from tiny Maricopa to large Bakersfield) might vote "no" on a sales tax measure. Among them: Legitimate fears of a national recession. An inability to support their own families as it is. And a general distrust of government agencies to "do the right thing" when it comes to spending tax money.
But there are also plenty of reasons for those same voters to cast a "yes" ballot for a 1-cent sales tax. Among them: Now seems like the time to act to maintain vital local services, before the economy gets even worse. Voters could do more to assert local control as the state grabs more money Kern would like to stay here. It's certainly worth noting that while real per capita general fund discretionary revenue in Kern was $476 in 2014-15, it's dropped a third to $317 per person in 2021-22, as measured in 2014-15 dollars. That means there's a lot less money for county government to do what it does, from paying deputies and firefighters to fixing roads to keeping library doors open.
But nothing will happen until and unless at least two-thirds (that's four out of five members) of the Board of Supervisors votes to put the measure before the voters of unincorporated Kern County. So supervisors — Phillip Peters, Zack Scrivner, Mike Maggard, David Couch and Leticia Perez — that's what we're calling on you to do. Approve the measure so it can appear on the Nov. 8 ballot so the people — the voting public — can decide for or against a 1-cent sales tax to pay for vital services.
Plenty of discussion, education and community outreach would have to ensue between now and November. Elected officials would need to clearly articulate to the voting public exactly why a 1-cent sales tax in unincorporated areas is a good idea. They'll need to assure voters that there will be effective oversight by the elected county auditor-controller, and a Citizens Oversight Committee. Let's hear their case and go from there.
There's a long road ahead if voters are to accept this idea, even as county staff point to the results of surveys suggesting that unincorporated county residents understand the fiscal challenges the county faces, and 85 percent of survey respondents think the county needs additional funding.
We know in Kern County, people aren't going to mark "yes" easily. But let the voters decide.