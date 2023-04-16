Thirty-one “atmospheric rivers” dumped torrential rains onto California this winter. They buried the mountains deep in snow that is about to melt and flood the low-lying valleys. Storm damage has been overwhelming and more is yet to come.
But beyond the obvious benefit that the storms mostly ended California’s yearslong drought, there is another rare silver lining — a brief one that is there for us to enjoy and to protect.
The perfect combination of conditions — rainfall, deep hydration, protective cloud cover — has created the rare desert botanical event known as a “super bloom.” Species that have not been seen in generations now are mixed into the thick, colorful blankets of wildflowers that cover hills and meadows.
At the heart of this phenomenon is Kern County. Read almost any travel list and some of the best locations to view the super bloom are in Kern County, or adjacent counties. They include:
• The Eastern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area along Highway 14. Spectacular wildflower spreads can be found there. Nearby Red Rock Canyon State Park in Cantil also is awash in color.
• On Kern’s west side, near Buttonwillow, is the Tule Elk State Natural Reserve. Visible from the park’s overlook, or in the reserve are large swaths of goldfields and filarees. Two Tejon Pass locations along Interstate 5 — Fort Tejon State Historic Park, in Lebec, and Hungry Valley State Vehicle Recreation Area, near Gorman — also are super bloom sites.
In Los Angeles County, on Kern’s eastern border, is the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. Tourists are raving about its large swaths of goldfields and filarees. California poppies also are in bloom. The Antelope Trail North Loop and Kitanemuk Vista Point promise some of the best views.
North of the Kern County line, near Earlimart, in Tulare County, is the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, which showcases the only town in California to be founded, funded and governed by African Americans. Today, it also is covered in brilliant yellow goldfields.
Not to be overlooked is the Carrizo Plain National Monument, which stretches for 250,000 acres, along the base of the Temblor Mountains, west of the Kern County border. The hillsides are bathed in daisies, baby blue eyes and phacelias.
California traditionally is treated to a super bloom just once every 10 years. But no one told Mother Nature about that schedule. The last super bloom was in 2019. But it’s the memories of the 2017 super bloom that continue to give residents and naturalists nightmares.
That year, the hillside displays of colorful wildflowers were so brilliant that they were visible from space. Tourists flocked to California’s deserts to enjoy the spectacle.
Jim Dice, who manages UC Irvine’s Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center, recently told The New York Times that the crush of visitors overwhelmed many rural communities.
“People were getting into fights in the restaurants. A couple of guys got into a punchout over a pork Cubano sandwich,” he recalled, describing a scene in Borrego Springs, near the park’s entrance.
As similar interest builds to see this year’s super bloom, some suggest tourists should be kept away to protect the fragile plants.
But that defeats the entire purpose of having state and federal parks — to showcase the wonders of our incredible country and state. People only can learn to appreciate nature and the environment if they are allowed to experience it.
This year’s super bloom is a rare, natural phenomenon that deserves to be experienced and appreciated. It is up to all of us — those who strive to protect and preserve nature and those who desire to experience it — to be good stewards.
California State Parks asks visitors to respect the wildflower super bloom by taking only photos and walking on designated trails. In the interest of safety and conservation, park officials ask visitors to respect the iconic landscapes, the weather and their own body limitations. A list of visitor safety tips and park requirements can be found at parks.ca.gov.