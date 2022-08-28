Student debt forgiveness is just one leg on the stool addressing a crisis that has climbed to more than $1.7 trillion. The other two are reforming the student loan program and making attending college affordable.

The Biden administration announced last week that it will be canceling up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn up to $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants. The pandemic-era freeze on loan repayment is extended until Dec. 31.