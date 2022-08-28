Student debt forgiveness is just one leg on the stool addressing a crisis that has climbed to more than $1.7 trillion. The other two are reforming the student loan program and making attending college affordable.
The Biden administration announced last week that it will be canceling up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn up to $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants. The pandemic-era freeze on loan repayment is extended until Dec. 31.
With the debt forgiveness announced last week being income-based, low- and middle-income students will get most of the relief. But it does not solve the underlying problems.
The student loan program is broken. It saddles students with enormous debt and, in many cases, a lifelong crushing burden.
Consider the federal law that allows accrued interest on student debt to “capitalize.” That means in certain circumstances, accrued interest can be added to a loan’s principal balance. When that happens, interest continues to accrue on an ever-growing principal balance.
One thing Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on is the need to reform the student loan program. But they don’t agree how.
This summer, the Biden administration proposed new rules that would, for one thing, curb runaway balance growth and expand student loan forgiveness programs. Those programs offer loan forgiveness for students who work in public service and qualifying nonprofit jobs. If finalized, the new rules would be enacted next July.
This month, congressional Republicans unveiled a bill that would end repayment pauses and cap interest accumulation to 10 years for borrowers who consistently make payments. They also propose phasing out the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Colleges also would be given the ability to lower borrower limits to “protect students” from taking out loans they cannot repay. That could result in fewer low-income students being able to attend costly, prestigious colleges. The bill also would allow Pell Grants to be used for trade and internship programs.
Democrats last month introduced the Leveraging Opportunities for Americans Now (LOAN) Act, which would lower education costs by replacing interest payments on student loans with a one-time financing fee.
Democrats, Republicans and the Biden administration must come to some agreement. Otherwise, it’s just going to be the same old empty political posturing that allowed this crisis to grow in the first place.
The root cause of this mess is the skyrocketing cost of attending college.
But some of the very Americans who are the most vocal opponents of forgiving student loans and better funding public colleges and universities are the ones who decades ago received their educations for nearly nothing.
Expansion of U.S. universities occurred in the late 1800s and into the mid-1900s. But those attending were mainly white, wealthy men. After World War II, the GI Bill provided returning veterans with free college opportunities. Again, enrollment was mostly white men.
Court rules that desegregated schools, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty and the resulting Higher Education Act of 1965, and the Cold War National Defense Education Act created scholarships and loan programs.
But free or low-cost college education lost support during the Reagan era and in the wake of 1980s anti-tax movements. States reduced financial support for higher education.
The charter for the University of California, which was established in 1868, declared “admission and tuition shall be free to all the residents of the state.” This commitment was reaffirmed in 1960 by then UC President Clark Kerr’s California Master Plan for Higher Education, which Gov. Edmund G. “Pat” Brown signed into law.
Ronald Reagan, Brown’s successor, campaigned for governor by promising to charge students for their UC educations. Fees and tuition have skyrocketed ever since. The estimated cost for an in-state student living on campus is $38,504 for the 2022-23 school year. To be fair, UC helps arrange scholarships, grants and, yes, loans for those who cannot afford to pay.
About 45 million Americans have student loans, with a combined debt of $1.7 trillion. It’s time to reform the way students obtain and repay their student loans. It’s time for all of us to recognize that well-educated future generations are critical to this nation’s future. That requires sharing the cost.