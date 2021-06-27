The time for harvesting Kern County crops is nearing — some already have ripened. But again, local farmers will be scrambling to find the experienced workers they will need.
It has been a yearslong labor problem — aggravated by the political gridlock in Washington that blocks reforming the nation’s immigration system. Politicians are more interested in playing politics, leveraging an economic and societal problem for their own self-interest, than in actually coming up with fair and humane immigration policies.
President Joe Biden and progressives have set achieving a BIG immigration reform a top priority. Businesses and many of their workers would settle for a more piecemeal approach to help critical industries, such as agriculture. Meanwhile, nothing gets achieved because, well, Washington is gridlocked.
A piecemeal and more focused approach would be Congress passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
A bipartisan approach, with California Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and Washington state Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse as the primary sponsors, the bill also is co-sponsored by Kern County Republican Congressman David Valadao, among many Democratic and Republican lawmakers.
It is a compromise that meets the labor needs of farmers and the goals of workers.
It passed the House in March, but like so many other critically needed bills, it now languishes in the Senate, where party politics mean more than actually helping Americans.
With the goal of providing a more stable farm workforce, the bill is a compromise that will permit farmworkers — and their spouses and children — to earn legal status through continued employment in the agricultural sector. It also will make changes to the H-2A agricultural guest worker program that will make it more accessible to small employers.
“Ensuring that our essential farm workers already in the states receive legal status, while also simplifying and streamlining the process for future flow of workers, is just common sense,” Valadao told The Californian.
A member of a Central Valley dairy family and child of immigrant parents, Valadao said he understands how desperately the ag workforce needs meaningful reform. Comprehensive immigration reform has proved too difficult, so a more targeted bill is necessary to address farmworkers’ plight.
“Many industries in the Central Valley rely heavily on immigrant labor,” said Valadao. “Our farm workers are absolutely critical to our collective mission of reliably feeding America; yet, many live in fear due to an inability to gain legal status through our broken immigration system.”
The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates 1.5 million to 2 million workers need to be hired each year to pick, process and package the nation’s crops. With a shortage of American citizens willing to do the work, an estimated 50 percent to 70 percent of farmworkers are undocumented.
The war between this chronic labor shortage and Congress’ unwillingness to tackle immigration reform has raged for two decades. And the H-2A guest worker program is so difficult to maneuver that it does not deliver the needed guest workers.
The American Farm Bureau Federation cites a decade-old study showing the agricultural labor shortage accounts for $3.3 billion annually in missed economic growth.
“For our farmers, the existing workers they have, many of whom have been with them for decades, are the backbone of American agriculture, at least with regards to produce,” Western Growers Vice President Dennis Nuxoll told Capital Press.
Calling the Farm Workforce Modernization Act the first comprehensive agriculture immigration reform bill to come out of the House in 30 years, Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, stressed the importance of addressing the industry’s future needs.
By far, this legislation is not perfect. What compromise is? And Valadao hopes the Senate will make more improvements — especially to the H-2A guest worker program.
But first senators must set aside politics and consider a bill that has rare bipartisan support, as well as the support of business and labor. Pass a bill that addresses the nation’s needs, rather than just senators’ self-serving political needs.