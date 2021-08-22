While most people would agree that children must be kept safe and that they benefit from attending school in-person, a debate now rages over just what is considered “safe” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across the United States and in Kern County.
Many local children headed back to school last week, with parents sharply divided over the state mandate that students, teachers and staff must wear face masks to control the spread of the coronavirus. The concern is especially great in the lower grades, where students are too young to be vaccinated.
Organized groups of anti-mask parents are attending local school board meetings and picketing schools asking school officials to ignore the state mask mandate, or at the very least send letters to state officials demanding the mandate be lifted.
These parents claim masks endanger the physical and mental health of their children, interfere with learning and infringe on parents’ rights.
For the most part, local school officials and elected school board members have responded that they have no authority to disregard state rules and they will require masks be worn inside school classrooms.
Other parents have been equally vocal in support of requiring students to wear masks. They stress the danger of unvaccinated young and at-risk students being surrounded by others who are not wearing masks.
The debate is escalating, with fights breaking out among protesters and counterprotesters outside the nation’s schools. Just last week, a teacher was assaulted at a Northern California elementary school, where a parent objected to his child wearing a mask.
Wearing a mask is a small thing to do to protect the safety of all students and school personnel during this surging and deadly pandemic. The pandemic continues to spread and change. Scientists and health care professionals continue to learn more about treatment and risks.
Once COVID-19 was considered to target primarily the elderly. But as the virus mutated and now with the delta variant, younger people and an increasing number of children are contracting the disease and being hospitalized. Long-term health problems are being reported in both adults and children who survive.
The pandemic is becoming one primarily of the unvaccinated. Hospital ICU beds, including those in Kern County, are filling up. Breakthrough cases — infection of people already vaccinated — also are increasing. While these cases may not be as serious as cases among the unvaccinated, some vaccinated people still are ending up in hospitals and dying.
The small steps of requiring schoolchildren to wear face masks, practice basic hygiene, such as frequently washing their hands, and maintaining social distancing are prudent and reasonable.
These steps will keep our children safe and our schools open.
We all celebrated this spring when the pandemic appeared to be abating and California businesses reopened. No one celebrated more than parents and children, who looked forward to schools reopening this fall and life returning to near normal.
With the delta variant and cases surging again, we must not take a step backward. We must not yield to this divisive war over face masks. Instead, we must support school officials as they adjust protective procedures to this constantly changing threat.
California’s mask mandate is based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that prioritize in-person learning. With a few rare exceptions, the CDC recommends K-12 students be required to wear masks indoors.
The CDC notes that its guidance does not replace local policies. Schools that decide to move away from pandemic precautions because community transmission rates have reached low levels should do so only gradually. Regrettably, Kern’s transmission rate is not low, but its vaccination rate is.
California’s requirement that K-12 students wear masks indoors is binding on all schools. But local districts are left to decide how that requirement is enforced. A local district also can adopt tougher rules. Parents and students are urged to check their districts’ websites for updated rules, enforcement procedures and health care reports.
We get it that some parents believe they should have the right to decide what is best for their children. And some believe it’s best that their children not wear face masks. But that decision also will affect others.
The germs an unmasked student spread will travel to other students, teachers and staff.