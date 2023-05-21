Bakersfield City Council members recently voted to more than double the number of police surveillance cameras in the city.
For some, it’s a relief that the cameras will provide an increased law enforcement presence in the city. For others, it’s concerning that camera use may erode their privacy.
But in a city that struggles to contain crime and recruit law enforcement officers, the expanded use of technology, including surveillance cameras, makes sense.
Council members have approved adding 37 Flock surveillance cameras to the 21 the city installed in 2021. The timing of the installation and locations are being determined. The $300,000 agreement with Georgia-based Flock will run through the end of 2026.
Calling the cameras vital to combating such crimes as car thefts and human trafficking, Sgt. Robert Pair, of the Bakersfield Police Department, said the cameras allow officers “to compare in real time the (license) plate numbers with those of stolen cars, or cars driven by people suspected of criminal offenses.”
He said evidence obtained from the cameras has been used in the prosecutions of at least six homicides, numerous stolen vehicle recoveries and human trafficking cases.
“There’s a strong possibility that those wouldn’t be prosecuted without that data,” he said.
Flock Safety Group provides cameras to an increasing number of law enforcement agencies that link to a nationwide, cloud-based data-sharing system. Data collected by the cameras can range beyond a vehicle’s license number to include make, vehicle type, color and other details.
“It simply flags vehicles that have been stolen from people, or vehicles that have been entered into the system as being involved in serious crimes,” said Pair, noting the system does not track the movements of ordinary people going about their daily lives.
Law enforcement agencies that use the cameras can create their own “hot lists” of plate numbers that trigger alarms when scanned on the road. Scans also are run through watchlists maintained by state police agencies and the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
Increased use of camera surveillance systems has been criticized by civil liberties groups that warn they can lead to wrongful targeting of minority groups and deprive citizens of their privacy rights.
But it’s just not law enforcement agencies that increasingly are installing camera surveillance systems. Ordinary citizens are giving their privacy away, as well.
How many homeowners on your neighborhood block have installed systems, such as Amazon’s popular Ring, to sound the alarm when someone is at the front door or a thief is lifting a package off the porch?
Most home and business security systems also include cameras that can be remotely monitored. And, how about all those cute webcams installed to watch wildlife — or maybe even the neighbors? Where are our privacy concerns over these systems?
Worried about your movements being monitored? Look no further than your pocket. How many apps have you installed on your smartphone that require location access? If you have a late-model car, it comes equipped with a computer that records your driving moves.
Do you go shopping? Many stores have installed surveillance cameras. Some even include facial recognition databases. Look up on the wall the next time you check out.
But cameras also have brought greater accountability. For example, police body cams and street surveillance cameras documented the fatal beating in January of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed young Black man in Memphis. Five police officers now face second-degree murder and other charges.
Balancing protection against the loss of privacy is required with the increased use of surveillance cameras and their growing sophistication to collect detailed information about our movements and activities.
The response cannot be to roll back technology. Rather, it must be to place limits and accountability on its use. Because data is being shared, nationwide regulations should be developed.
Before the BPD was allowed to install 37 more surveillance cameras to city streets, it was required to obtain the City Council’s approval during a public meeting.
The department now should report annually and publicly about the system’s use and the crime control achieved.