APTOPIX Ohio Cargo Train Derailment

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

 Bill Lackey - member, Springfield-News Sun

On Feb. 3, a 38-car freight train — five of the tank cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride — derailed and ignited in East Palestine, Ohio.

The wreck spilled chemicals into the water, engulfed the community in toxic fumes and forced people from their homes. It forever changed the lives of residents and business owners.