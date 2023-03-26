On Feb. 3, a 38-car freight train — five of the tank cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride — derailed and ignited in East Palestine, Ohio.
The wreck spilled chemicals into the water, engulfed the community in toxic fumes and forced people from their homes. It forever changed the lives of residents and business owners.
It is the subject of investigations and lawsuits. It also spawned a bipartisan Senate effort to increase federal regulation of the nation’s privately owned railroads.
It certainly was not the first major railroad wreck in the nation’s history. In fact, there have been many spectacular derailments, even in Kern County. Sadly it will not be the last.
Railroad companies for centuries have wielded great power and beat back regulatory efforts. Will they do that again?
If the past defines future, yes. But we hope politicians will surprise us.
Ohio Sens. J.D. Vance, a Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, are spearheading passage of the Railway Safety Act of 2023, which would increase safety requirements, call for more frequent inspections of rail cars and increase fines for safety violations.
The bill also would require more frequent use of sensors to detect overheated wheel bearings. The East Palestine train’s sensors failed to detect a problem in time to prevent the derailment, according to the preliminary National Transportation Safety Board findings.
It would require two-person crews on trains, such as the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Ohio. Train staffing was an issue in last year’s threatened rail strike, with unions contending cost-cutting and layoffs are spreading crews too thin.
While the bill has bipartisan support, Senate Republicans are pushing back, in the face of railroad opposition. Railroads spend millions of dollars a year lobbying Congress to block staffing and safety rules.
The NTSB’s investigation of the Ohio wreck is ongoing. The federal agency also has launched an unusual separate investigation of Norfolk Southern’s “safety culture.”
The bill’s critics claim it is too soon to make regulatory changes. Reforms should await investigative findings.
But why wait to begin fixing obvious problems — such as the need to install more bearing heat sensors and increase staffing on long trains?
Investigative findings likely will identify even more safety measures, which can be addressed by future congressional or executive action.
More than 1,000 train derailments occur each year in the U.S., according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Since 2021, 334 trains have derailed in California, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The industry insists rail transportation is safe and economical, with most derailments relatively minor. However, Kern County has ties to two of the state’s six most disastrous wrecks.
On a clearing near railroad tracks east of Tehachapi, a cross and monument have been erected to honor conductor Everett S. Crown and brakeman Allan R. Riess, who died in the tragic 1989 San Bernardino County train wreck.
Crown and Riess were members of a Bakersfield crew the railroad assigned to take a southbound train loaded with the mineral trona over the Cajon Pass. The train was more than 3,000 tons heavier than estimated and some of its braking systems were not working. As it gained speeds of more than 100 mph, the train derailed on a curve in San Bernardino, striking cars, destroying homes and killing the two trainmen and two children.
A century earlier, the iconic Tehachapi Loop rail passage was the site of a historic train wreck that resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including former Wisconsin Congressman Charles H. Larrabe and Maria Guirado, the wife of former California Gov. John Downey, who also was injured in the wreck. As the locomotive reached the steep Tehachapi peak, the train was left unattended. It rolled down a slope, derailed and burst into flames.
When accidents happen, such as the one in Ohio, we must scrutinize the railroad operations. Safety must be prioritized over company profits.
There is a common saying about safety rules. “Regulations are written in blood.” How much blood will it take for Congress to pass the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023?