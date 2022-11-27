Our thoughts and prayers ...
Those words are as hollow as the red flag laws that politicians pass. They are intended to comfort us and make us think meaningful steps are being taken to stop mass shootings. But we are being duped.
Red flag laws adopted in the wake of mass shootings are intended to prevent people who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms. They enable law enforcement agencies to temporarily confiscate weapons and track people who have been “red flagged.”
Investigative reporting by The Associated Press this year and in 2021 revealed red flag laws passed in 19 states and the District of Columbia are used infrequently — only about 15,000 times since 2020. That is less than 10 times for every 100,000 adults in each state. Despite the millions of firearms in circulation and the countless encounters law enforcement has with armed people, those numbers are incredibly low.
Last weekend in Colorado Springs, a 22-year-old man walked into Club Q and opened fire with an AR-style long gun and handgun. He killed five people and injured at least 19, before he was brought to the ground, beaten and his guns seized by bar patrons. Charged with numerous crimes, including five murders, the shooter is being held without bail.
In 2021, the shooter was involved in a standoff with local police after he said he had a bomb and threatened his mother. He was not charged in the confrontation. The guns he also possessed were allowed to remain in his possession.
There seems to be little interest in enforcing red flag laws across the nation. Between April 2019 through 2021, Colorado courts issued only 151 gun-surrender orders.
Colorado state Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, sponsored Colorado’s red flag law in 2019. Sullivan told reporters the Club Q shooter should have been on law enforcement’s “radar.”
Bill Elder, the sheriff of El Paso County, where Colorado Springs is located, is a vocal critic of the red flag law, which he says “infringes upon the inalienable rights of law-abiding citizens” by ordering police to forcibly enter premises and seize a citizen’s property with no evidence of a crime.
A national political movement that includes many sheriffs is focused on making counties “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” So far, nearly 2,000 counties, including 37 in Colorado, have declared themselves sanctuaries, where gun-surrender orders are rare.
A posting on the Kern Gun Owners website (kerngunowners.com) details steps the local group plans to take to make Kern a sanctuary county. That has yet to occur.
Although California is a pioneer in passing gun control laws that include the creation of a database to monitor gun seizures, state and local implementation efforts are woefully lacking. The database system is plagued by lack of enforcement and staff is overwhelmed by a growing backlog of cases.
In a state that is home to the high-tech Silicon Valley, it is perplexing that the database also contains errors. Its distribution of monthly updates to law enforcement agencies is lacking. As a result, guns remain illegally in the hands of dangerous people.
The system, which is supposed to monitor the forfeiture of guns resulting from criminal activities, as well as red flag mental health interventions, lacks resources, including funding and staff. It also is undermined by the lack of enforcement commitment.
Instead of fixing and properly funding the system, state lawmakers keep expanding the program’s reach. While that may play well in the headlines and dupe Californians into feeling safer, it doesn’t make us safer.
Three days after the Colorado Springs mass shooting, seven people died and many more were injured when a gunman opened fire in a Virginia Walmart.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims. We are shocked by the carnage. But we will soon move on to the certain next shooting.
It’s time to quit pretending red flag laws in California and elsewhere are working. It’s time to make them work.