The sound of gunshots from a recent deadly downtown Sacramento shootout will echo through the June 7 primary election as Attorney General Rob Bonta wages a reelection bid challenged by four candidates — an independent, two Republicans and a member of the Green Party.
The clash between law-and-order and progressive candidates, and gun control and Second Amendment advocates, will be among issues dominating the attorney general’s race and others.
Last year’s overwhelming failure of the Republican-backed effort to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken the breath away from normally heavy-hitting Republican candidates for governor and other statewide offices. They are sitting out the 2022 election. Left to challenge Democratic incumbents and campaign for open seats are lesser-known candidates.
But that does not mean statewide races will lack vigor, or that California Republicans have no chance of breaking their losing streak. The party hasn’t won a statewide office in 15 years, but that could change.
In June, California’s top-two primary election will be held. That means no matter how lopsided the vote, the two candidates with the most votes in each race will face each other in the November general election.
Your primary vote will determine who will be the competing general election candidates. This editorial briefly describes the statewide primary races, people certified by the California secretary of state as candidates, and runoff recommendations.
GOVERNOR
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking his second, four-year term. He is challenged by a long list of Democratic, Republican, Green Party and independent candidates. Their occupations list such things as retiree, contractor, restaurant owner, poet, children’s book author, psychologist, lots of entrepreneurs and several who did not list occupations.
The most substantial challenger to Newsom is state Sen. Brian Dahle, a conservative Republican, who represents a Northern California area. He is a former member of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors and also served in the state Assembly. A vigorous debate of issues and qualifications will come from a runoff between Gavin Newsom and Brian Dahle.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
The duties of the lieutenant governor include serving on state boards and commissions, and being a “governor-in-waiting” — replacing a dead or incapacitated governor, or serving as “acting governor” during a governor’s temporary absence. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis became the first woman in California’s 172-year history to sign a bill into law last month, when Newsom left the state for vacation.
The former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, Kounalakis is challenged by seven candidates — two Democrats, three Republicans, a Peace and Freedom Party member, and an independent.
The highest profile candidate among the challengers is Republican Angela Underwood-Jacobs, a Lancaster banker, who has been recognized for her professional and civic work. She became the city’s first Black city councilwoman, when she was elected in 2015. She now serves as its deputy mayor. Earlier this year, she sued Meta, the parent company of Facebook, for allegedly facilitating the Oakland courthouse violence that led to her brother’s death. David Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, was guarding the courthouse in 2020 when anti-government extremists allegedly used the cover of a George Floyd protest to attack officers.
For a vigorous runoff campaign focusing on California issues, vote for Eleni Kounalakis or Angela Underwood-Jacobs to face off in November.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat Rob Bonta is seeking a four-year term as attorney general. A former deputy attorney for San Francisco, private attorney, member of the Alameda City Council, assemblyman and state senator, Bonta was appointed last year by Gov. Newsom to serve the remainder of Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s term, when Becerra was appointed as U.S. secretary of health and human services by President Joe Biden.
Bonta faces a primary challenge from two prominent Republican attorneys and Sacramento’s independent district attorney. A Green Party candidate also is competing for the post.
Republican Eric Early boasts of not being a politician. Early ran unsuccessfully against Becerra for attorney general in 2018 and against Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in 2020. Republican Nathan J. Hochman was a former U.S. assistant attorney general for the tax division in the George W. Bush administration. Prior to that, he was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. He has extensive experience in private practice and was president of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission from 2011 to 2016.
Bonta’s Republican opponents likely will aim their fire at Bonta and the state’s progressive criminal justice laws, particularly those resulting in the early release of prisoners.
But it is Sacramento’s independent district attorney, Anne Marie Schubert, who can speak with real authority on the topic. And that’s where Sacramento’s recent downtown shootout, which killed six people, will come into play.
One of the suspects in the case was released early from state prison just a few weeks before the shooting. Schubert vehemently objected to the man’s release. This adds fuel to a fire that has been burning hot over changes in state laws viewed as soft on crime.
In 2018, Schubert changed her voter registration from Republican to no party preference. Schubert has been tested by several high-profile cases, including prosecution of the Golden State Killer. She has endured the heat of the public spotlight. A November runoff between Rob Bonta and Anne Marie Schubert will provide a vigorous debate about California’s criminal justice laws.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrat Shirley Weber is seeking a full, four-year term as secretary of state. Last year, Weber was appointed by Gov. Newsom to fill Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s term. (Padilla was appointed by Newsom to temporary fill a U.S. Senate vacancy created by former Sen. Kamala Harris’ election as vice president.) Weber is being challenged in the primary by six candidates — four Republicans, a member of the Green Party and an independent.
Weber, the daughter of a Southern sharecropper, said her family moved to California when her father was threatened by a lynch mob. She earned bachelor's and master’s degrees and a doctorate from UCLA. She went on to teach university courses, retiring after 40 years as a professor in the Department of Africana Studies at San Diego State. She served four years in the state Assembly before being appointed secretary of state, which oversees California elections, as well as the filing of business documents. Her family’s Jim Crow South experience fueled her commitment to voters’ rights and fair elections.
Republican Rob Bernosky, who describes his career as being the chief financial officer for several corporations, is Weber’s most substantial challenger. He often comments on local issues in San Benito County. His blog can be found at https://benitolink.com/author/thepracticalconservative/. Send Shirley Weber and Rob Bernosky to the November runoff.
CONTROLLER
With Controller Betty Yee termed out and unable to run for reelection, six candidates are running in the primary to replace her — four Democrats, a Republican and a Green Party member. In addition to serving on state boards and commissions, the controller is California’s chief fiscal officer and is responsible for accountability and disbursement of state funds.
Democrat Ron Galperin and Republican Lanhee Chen are the best candidates to face each other in a November runoff. Galperin is the city of Los Angeles’ controller and has overseen many high-profile audits. Chen has impressive degrees in law and political science from Harvard, served as a policy adviser to presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, and has taught public policy at Stanford. He contends the controller’s job requires an outsider who is willing to scour the books and act as a check on Democratic state management.
TREASURER
Incumbent Democratic Treasurer Fiona Ma was elected to the office in 2018. A certified public accountant, she was a member of the state Board of Equalization before becoming treasurer. She served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2002 to 2006 and as a member of the state Assembly. She has experience as a CPA for private companies.
Ma is being challenged by three candidates — two Republicans and a member of the Peace and Freedom Party. The most vigorous challenge will come from Republican Andrew Do, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, and a former public defender and deputy district attorney. He lists private business experience as the chief financial officer of his company. If elected, he pledges to reform state investments and financing structures. He hopes to be the first Vietnamese American elected to a statewide office. Advance Fiona Ma and Andrew Do to a runoff.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Democrat Ricardo Lara was elected state insurance commissioner in 2018. Lara is a former state assemblyman and state senator. He faces eight opponents. His most formidable opponent is Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine, a member of the same party.
Levine, who is used to uphill battles and taking on members of his own party, is hammering Lara for taking campaign contributions from insurance industry donors. This was after Lara in 2018 promised to stay at arm’s length from the industry he regulates. Outrage over the donations was so loud that Lara returned the donated money in 2019. As wildfires continue to roar across California and property owners scramble for insurance coverage, this campaign must be a debate over industry influence and consumer protection. A runoff between Democrats Ricardo Lara and Marc Levine will provide that debate.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
In this nonpartisan race, incumbent Tony Thurmond’s bid for a second four-year term is being challenged by six candidates. Before being elected California’s superintendent of public instruction, Thurmond served as a Democratic member of the state Assembly from 2014 to 2018; on the West Contra County School Board from 2008 to 2012, and on the Richmond City Council from 2005 to 2008. Elected public service was in addition to Thurmond’s career as a social worker.
The focus of this race will be on educational achievement issues, including parental choice. Among the challengers, Lance Christensen will be able to most effectively advance the debate. Christensen is the vice president of educational policy and government affairs for the California Policy Center. A former member of the San Juan Unified School Board, he headed recent efforts to qualify an educational savings account ballot initiative. In addition to serving as the chief of staff for Orange County Republican state Sen. John Moorlach, Christensen worked as a policy and fiscal consultant for the state Senate’s Republican caucus. For a vigorous runoff focusing on education issues, vote for Tony Thurmond or Lance Christensen in the June primary.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, 1st DISTRICT
Republican incumbent Ted Gaines is seeking a second four-year term as the 1st District representative on the Board of Equalization. The board oversees issues related to property, alcohol and insurance taxes. The 1st District encompasses a swath of California that includes Kern County. Prior to being elected to the board, Gaines served for 12 years as a state senator and from 2000 to 2008 as a member of the Placer County Board of Supervisors. He operated Gaines Insurance in El Dorado County for more than 30 years.
He is opposed by three Democratic candidates that include Jose Altamirano, who has worked in the casualty insurance industry and is a senior manager with the State Compensation Fund; Braden Murphy, who lists his occupation as being a father; and Nader Shahatit, a tax consultant and former auditor for the Board of Equalization. In the 2018 primary for the board’s 4th District seat, Shahatit ran in a field of seven candidates and finished last with 2 percent of the vote. The runoff candidates in this race should be Ted Gaines and Jose Altamirano.