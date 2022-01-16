People who refuse to be vaccinated and practice simple COVID-19 prevention strategies may prefer to tune out the pleas of public health officials. But when pandemic deniers are wheeled into hospital ICUs gasping for breath, they may sing another tune.
It is then that they often plead for a vaccine, but it’s too late at that moment for vaccines to help. They even may demand unsafe treatments they learned about on the internet.
Despite being understaffed, overwhelmed and frustrated by pandemic deniers, doctors, nurses and an army of specialists fight furiously to keep them alive. But regrettably, many do not survive.
As of Friday, there have been 1,964 COVID deaths in Kern County since the start of the pandemic.
And 2,002 new cases were reported on Friday, contributing to the 181,112 cases in this county since the start of the pandemic.
As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges, we must stop this denying. We must step up efforts to protect ourselves and others.
Local health officials say Kern County is facing a “perfect storm” with the omicron virus continuing to spread and patients pouring into local hospitals that already are filled to the brink. That means beds are scarce for treating COVID-19 patients, as well as those suffering from nonpandemic illnesses and emergencies.
“We are struggling right now — (we have) frequent meetings at our facilities just trying to keep the wheels on and take care of people,” said Terri Church, the chief nursing officer for Dignity Health’s Mercy and Memorial hospitals.
The omicron virus now accounts for more than half of Kern’s COVID-19 cases. It has overtaken the lethal delta variant.
While omicron seems to have milder symptoms than delta, it spreads more quickly, has a shorter incubation period and may be asymptomatic — meaning people who carry the virus may not know they are spreading it.
While delta and other COVID-19 variants mostly settle in the lungs, omicron targets the upper airways. A person merely needs to breathe, talk or cough to emit the disease into the air and infect people.
Viruses are opportunistic. They look for opportunities to invade vulnerable people. They mutate to evade vaccines and treatments.
Kern’s relatively low vaccination rate presents plenty of opportunities. So does people’s resistance to basic public health measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding large crowds.
We have yet to see the full impact of the holiday season, when family gatherings and travel increased COVID-19 spread.
Deniers of the dangers of this pandemic are foolishly whistling as they pass by the graveyard — where they and their loved ones just may end up.
We are being warned. Lack of vigilance will bring a “perfect storm” to Kern families, who already are suffering great losses; to our schoolchildren, who are vulnerable to the disease and face another period of remote, at-home learning; to Kern’s economy, which depends on the pandemic’s end to recover; and to the local health care system that is being crushed.
No one can escape this crisis by ignoring it. Deniers risk more than just their health. They are gambling with the lives and health of the entire community.
Get vaccinated and enhance your protection with booster shots. Also get an annual flu shot. The combined infection of the omicron variant and seasonal flu is causing increased illnesses and deaths.
Wear N95 or KN95 face masks. Cloth masks are no match for omicron. More filtration is needed.
Avoid large gatherings and crowds. If possible, hold even small gatherings outside.
Test, test, test. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, feel ill or plan a trip, get tested. While the distribution and availability of tests present challenges, more tests reportedly are on the way.
If you are sick, stay home.
Urging people to be vaccinated, Kaiser Permanente pediatric infectious disease physician David Bronstein summed it up best: “There’s absolutely no reason not to protect ourselves, not to protect your children and the people we care about ... .”