The U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that overturned 50 years of reproductive rights protection has drawn protests and prompted Proposition 1 to be placed on the November ballot.
The proposed amendment to the California Constitution reads, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
It will enshrine and clarify in the California Constitution earlier state court rulings and existing protective laws. California courts have upheld reproductive rights based on the state constitution’s privacy provisions.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer declared a half-century of earlier court decisions were wrong. Access to abortions and other reproductive rights are not protected by the U.S. Constitution. Justices concluded it was up to the states to determine if and how abortions are allowed.
Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito contended there is no inherent right to privacy or personal autonomy in the U.S. Constitution. People’s reliance on the court’s many rulings to the contrary should not matter.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas went further, arguing that the Supreme Court now “should reconsider” its past rulings codifying rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.
The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that “young women today will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers,” Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in a dissenting opinion. The court’s opinion means that “from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of. A state can force her to bring a pregnancy to term even at the steepest personal and familial cost.”
The ruling opened a floodgate of restrictive state laws that had been ruled unconstitutional decades ago, or more recently were held in abeyance pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s summer decision.
Several states have decades-old abortion bans on the books. Some state constitutions banned abortion. And in other states, legislators have rushed to pass abortion bans.
Some states’ laws reach beyond borders, giving citizens the power to file lawsuits targeting anyone assisting a woman with an abortion. Proposed laws would block women from crossing state lines to obtain an abortion and block access to contraceptives, such as morning-after pills.
The Life at Conception Act introduced by congressional Republicans seeks a nationwide abortion ban by providing “equal protection for the right to life of each born and preborn human person.” The act covers “all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.”
But the march to absolute bans hit an unexpected brick wall last month.
Voters in conservative Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have amended the state’s constitution to remove existing protections and give state legislators the power to further restrict or ban abortion.
California is one of several states to place measures on the ballot in November to clarify and protect the reproductive rights of women and men, including the rights to make private, intimate decisions, without government interference.
A recent UC-Los Angeles Times survey found more than 7 in 10 California voters intend to support amending the state constitution to clarify and strengthen reproductive rights. Polling in July by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found more than two-thirds of the state’s residents oppose the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Vote YES on Proposition 1.