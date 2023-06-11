People reading this newspaper three decades ago were likely shocked by last week’s headline: “Grand jury requests better protection for Kern code compliance officers.”
There is the belief that when something really bad happens, the promises made to fix problems will be kept.
It’s shocking to discover years later, that memories faded, priorities slipped and promises seem to have been broken.
Last week, the Kern County grand jury reminded us that those we send out to enforce local ordinances continue to be exposed to dangers. We are failing to protect them.
In a recently released report, grand jurors pressed for more law enforcement backup, as well as staff self-defense training, the assignment of four-wheel-drive vehicles and the hiring of more support staff to better protect code compliance officers.
Grand jurors reminded us of what can happen when basic protective measures are not in place. They reminded us of the 1992 death of Kern County environmental health inspector Cynthia Volpe, her husband, Ken, and her mother, Betty Reed.
The senseless triple murder stunned Kern County, the state and the nation. It led to promises that more would be done to protect the county’s code compliance officers. Apparently, those promises were short-lived.
Robert Lezelle Courtney, 47, a wealthy owner of low-income rental property, became enraged when 38-year-old Cynthia Volpe concluded that one of his Bakersfield units was uninhabitable. Declaring “government employees should be treated like street whores,” Courtney savagely beat Volpe as she tried to leave the property. Two months later, Volpe sued Courtney for $3 million, charging the landlord with assault with a deadly weapon.
As the trial was concluding, Courtney entered Volpe’s home, and fatally shot the health inspector, her husband and her mother. The couple’s two children hid from the shooter and were unharmed.
The next day, Courtney was spotted filling up his vehicle at a station in Lamont and was pursued by 32 law enforcement officers. Courtney, who had fortified his vehicle, wore protective equipment, as he sped back toward the county courthouse in Bakersfield.
Law enforcement officers reportedly fired 200 rounds of ammunition at Courtney, who returned fire with 400 rounds from a fully automatic gun.
Skidding into the highway’s median, Courtney leapt out to open his trunk to get more ammunition. Surrounded and under fire, he placed a pistol under his chin and shot himself.
Questions swirled over why Courtney, who was known to be a violent man, had been allowed to be free on bail during the trial. It was later learned that as a juvenile, he had murdered his brother, sister and mother in Alaska.
Shortcomings in basic safety procedures — during Volpe’s early altercation with Courtney and during the trial leading up to the family’s fatal shooting — also were identified. Improvements ranging from providing code compliance officers with better communications and protective equipment were promised.
But grand jurors now note those promises have fallen short. Code compliance officers around the state face an increase in assaults, as well as threats, stalking and the brandishing of weapons. In the last 30 years, 23 code compliance officers have been killed in California — one being Volpe.
They are exposed to risks from disgruntled property owners, mentally ill residents and criminal organizations. They check on reports of drug labs, unregulated marijuana dispensaries, human trafficking and other illegal activities.
In response to the grand jury’s report, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told The Californian that he agrees with its findings. He said he would try to have a deputy assigned one day a week to respond as necessary to help code compliance officers.
Noting his department is understaffed, Youngblood said it is difficult to respond to everything, but “we do what we can.”
Youngblood’s response is a good start. But there's more to be done.
Kern County's code compliance program needs a new, top-to-bottom review to identify safety weaknesses and necessary improvements, including increased staffing.
The promises made from that review must not be allowed to fade from our memories.