Understanding and accountability are two key components in improving community police relations. A new law is a critical first step in providing both.
The law, which went into effect this summer, requires the California Department of Justice to investigate all officer-involved fatal shootings of unarmed civilians. Before AB 1506 passed the Legislature and was signed into law last year, these deaths just were investigated by local law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys.
In the majority of California counties, such as Kern, where the duties of previously independent elected coroners have been handed over to county sheriffs, investigations of officer-involved fatal shootings, as well as in-custody deaths, have been tightly held, with critics contending they are protective of law enforcement agencies.
The legislation to establish an independent investigative process was widely opposed by law enforcement officials and unions.
When the California Attorney General’s Office announced in July the establishment of a statewide oversight and public reporting process, both Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood remained opposed.
Zimmer insisted the attorney general’s oversight was unnecessary because her office’s investigations of local officer-involved shootings have been independent and fair.
Youngblood noted that “the Department of Justice has had the ability to indict an officer for a bad shooting at any time, and did not. ... You have to assume from that that the officers are within the law.”
It is the contention of critics that because district attorneys’ offices and law enforcement agencies work hand-in-glove, there is a conflict of interest and tendency to cover up any misdeeds. This common belief leaves hardworking, dedicated and honest law enforcement officers often working under an unjustified cloud of suspicion.
The new law and establishment of oversight is not to be seen as a lack in confidence in the work law enforcement performs. Rather it is simply an examination of circumstances that led to the loss of a civilian life at the hands of law enforcement.
It is the shedding of light onto a tragic — and often unavoidable — event. The public deserves to understand what happened. And the officers deserve to have their actions understood and supported.
Recently, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office released the body-cam footage of a Wasco shooting that killed a deputy sheriff and four others in July.
Why? Because it is important for law enforcement and the public to understand what happened and why.
Last month, the Bakersfield Police Department released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Highway 99 in June.
Why? Because it is important for law enforcement and the public to understand what happened and why.
AB 1506 is not perfect. It only requires the Department of Justice to investigate officer-involved fatal shootings of unarmed civilians. The murder of George Floyd in Minnesota under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled the new law’s passage. But such an officer-involved death is not covered under the new law.
The procedures to investigate statewide officer-involved shootings still are being set up, with funding an issue and resistance apparent from some law enforcement agencies.
But it is a meaningful step in increasing transparency and accountability to resolve long-festering concerns about the tragedies that divide communities.
There are many versions of the old saying: “Don’t judge me till you walk a mile in my shoes, or live a day in my life.”
The Department of Justice’s new investigative responsibilities will judge officers, but only after a thorough examination of tragic shootings.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta explained that his department’s formation of investigative teams and public reporting will “help build and maintain trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve ... .”
Assemblyman Kevin McCarty of Sacramento, who authored AB 1506, says the attorney general’s oversight will standardize investigations into police use of deadly force.
We agree.
Incident reports and findings already are being posted on the Department of Justice website, oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents. Complaints about state or local law enforcement agencies also can be posted at oag.ca.gov/police-complaints.
Editor's note: This editorial has been updated to reflect that the new law calls for the investigation of officer-involved fatal shootings of unarmed civilians.