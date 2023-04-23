When temperatures spike beyond the century mark and people question how we can possibly tolerate living in the valley, we are quick to say, “But it’s a dry heat.”
We won’t be able to say that this year if predictions are true. Bakersfield and the Central Valley won’t be dry when traditional high temperatures return and the state’s record-setting snowpack melts.
All eyes in the nation are focused on the Tulare Lake and San Joaquin River basins, where flooding is expected to be the most devastating this spring and summer.
Already we have seen flooding on the valley floor as “atmospheric rivers” and winter storms pounded California. Those storms dumped so much snow in the mountains that the statewide snowpack is estimated to be more than 250 percent above normal. In the southern Sierra Nevada, which bisects Kern County, the snowpack is even deeper.
The quantity of snow — and its water content — this year is often compared to the capacity of Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. And potential snowmelt and runoff into the valley often is being described as a “ticking time bomb.”
The future really is out of our control. Mother Nature will dictate how hot temperatures will get and how fast the snow will melt.
In "normal” years — and really, the weather has been so erratic that it’s hard to tell what is “normal” anymore — snow in the southern Sierra begins to melt in April and continues flowing into the valley into June.
But there is so much snow up there now that some are predicting runoff — and the potential for flooding — could continue into year’s end.
The usually dry-as-a-bone Tulare Lake, northwest of Bakersfield, was once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. But agricultural canals, demand on water supplies and drought conditions in recent decades drained away the water, leaving it just a memory to most of us.
Recent storms have revived those memories, as the lake has reappeared to threaten farms and communities. The lake will only grow as the mountain snow melts and fills the rivers and streams.
Government agencies have been working furiously to clear debris from riverbeds and canal channels, increase water storage capacity, including underground capacity, and provide protection. But that will not be enough to stop the expected flooding.
Residents and businesses must prepare.
Those in low-lying areas, such as along the Kern River, already are moving animals to higher ground. Concern about possible flooding in the Kern River oil field is being addressed. Today’s Californian brings attention to other potential risks in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
But just because your house or business may rest on high ground, don’t consider yourself spared the impacts of the likely flooding.
The routes you travel to a store, school or other essential location may be underwater. Public services, including utilities, may be interrupted. Family and friends may be displaced.
As we await the hand of Mother Nature, evaluate how you, your family or business may be affected by this looming crisis.
• Prepare for the flooding as you would prepare for an earthquake or other natural disaster. That includes gathering supplies, such as water, food, emergency lighting, etc. Start with this checklist: ready.gov/earthquakes
• Drive your exit routes and the routes you take to essential locations. Are some sections in low-lying areas? Will they be open? What alternative routes are available?
• Prepare a plan for meeting family members, who might become separated.
• Know what schools are planning for potentially stranded students.
• Heed the warnings of local emergency response teams and evacuation orders.
• Respect the dangers posed by the raging, water-swelled Kern River, as well as the other canals that crisscross Bakersfield and Kern County. It is rare to see so much water in these usually dry waterways. But heed the danger that they pose to swimmers.
A potentially unprecedented flooding event looms over all of us. We must take personal responsibility for being prepared. We must help each other keep safe.
The Californian presents today a listing of resources that will hopefully help us plan for the challenging months to come.