California voters spoke loudly. They didn’t want their governor recalled.
Less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday, news outlets were calling the election a landslide victory for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Although thousands of in-person ballots and late-arriving mailed ballots await counting, more than 60 percent of the Californians who voted said no to recalling Newsom. To stay in office, Newsom needed to clear 50 percent.
Two questions appeared on Tuesday’s ballot — yes or no to recalling the governor; and who among 46 candidates should replace him. Republican talk show host and Trump supporter Larry Elder leads the pack of those candidates.
Have patience as the tedious work of ballot counting continues in this already decided recall election that cost taxpayers an estimated $300 million to conduct, proponents $45.2 million to promote, and the governor and his supporters $83 million to fight.
Voters can have faith and trust in the integrity of California’s electoral process and the final outcome.
In declaring his victory Tuesday night, Newsom noted voters said more than "no" to the recall. “We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression.”
Compared to the other 18 states with laws allowing governors to be recalled, California’s are lax — nearly all state elected officials can be recalled; relatively few registered voters must sign petitions to qualify an election; an extended time is given to collect signatures; and no grounds are required for recalling a politician.
For those reasons, more recall elections are held in California than any other state. And only four times in U.S. history has an effort qualified for an election to recall a governor. Only two governors — one in North Dakota in 1921 and California’s Gray Davis in 2003 — have been recalled.
According to the election monitoring website FiveThirtyEight.com, everyone who has served as governor of California in the past 60 years has faced at least one attempted recall.
Within weeks of Newsom taking office in 2019, political opponents launched the first of several recall attempts. This year’s gained traction as Californians became angry and frustrated over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Newsom’s safety mandates.
California is an overwhelmingly Democratic state, with Republican voter registration less than 25 percent. A Republican has not held a statewide office in California in 15 years. The structure and timing of the recall election was a rare chance for Republicans to win the governorship.
Polling early this summer showed the recall effort had a good chance of succeeding if Republican voters turned out in force and Democrats stayed complacently at home.
But as the election neared, Democrats awakened to the possibility that their Democratic governor could be replaced by a conservative Republican talk show host with high name recognition and stated views on women, race, climate, minimum wage and other issues that are out of sync with the state’s more liberal electorate.
As Newsom’s lead in the polls began to widen, Republicans ranging from former President Donald Trump to state party officials claimed the election was rigged and rife with corruption — familiar charges still swirling around the 2020 presidential election.
On his campaign website, Elder invited supporters to report election crimes. Days before the election, Elder and other recall advocates announced an army of lawyers planned to sue.
But Tuesday night, Elder conceded his bid to be governor and hinted he would return next year to challenge Newsom’s reelection bid.
California’s elections are secure. They are conducted by people of integrity. Our neighbors, family members, average citizens from all walks of life and all political persuasions step forward to man the polls on Election Day.
Eroding voter confidence in an electoral system that has proved for generations to be secure and trustworthy endangers the very foundation of our democracy.
As we await the final certification of this recall election and the pundits’ certain analysis of all its meanings, have patience and trust. The system works.