It’s not time to panic, politicians and scientists tell us. But it is a wake-up call that the pandemic is far from over; that we must continue to be vigilant as we gather with family and friends this holiday season.
Scientists have identified a new variant of COVID-19 that the World Health Organization classifies as a “very high” global risk that could lead to surges, with “severe consequences.”
This follows the recent delta variant that has been sweeping the globe, hospitalizing and killing thousands of people in the United States and other countries.
The new omicron variant, which has an alarming number of mutations, was first reported by South African scientists, who are credited with diligently tracking COVID-19. Although that prompted many countries to ban travel from southern African countries, confirmed cases of illness from the omicron variant are being reported throughout the world, including in Israel, Europe, Canada, and now even San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Scientists believe the new variant has been silently stalking its prey for weeks and likely undetected cases exist in the United States.
But it will take several weeks of intensive research and analysis to determine if the omicron variant is more transmissible, more deadly and capable of evading control strategies, including COVID-19 vaccines.
As we enter the colder winter months, when more activities are held indoors, and the holiday season, when family and friends gather to celebrate, there are greater risks from COVID-19, especially as the disease mutates.
This editorial is not intended to throw a wet blanket over the traditionally joyous holiday season. It is intended to urge all of us to follow public health guidelines to protect our lives and the lives of those around us.
It starts with getting vaccinated. Hospital intensive care units in Kern County and throughout the nation and world are filling up with people who refused to get vaccinated and are now fighting for their lives.
When you can get a booster shot, get one. There is evidence that the efficacy of vaccines wanes over many months. Booster shots can provide an additional level of protection. And while “breakthrough” cases have been reported, infections appear to be milder and less life-threatening among vaccinated people.
Get your children vaccinated. Childhood COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Children can be both victims and carriers.
Compared to many other states, California is fairly well-positioned in the battle against COVID-19. California’s vaccination rate is higher than most and its infection rate lower. There is a notable exception — the hot spots of the Central Valley, which include Kern County.
Health officials credit the support politicians and other community leaders are giving to public health strategies, such as the wearing of face masks and vaccinating, in the more urban parts of California, while those in the Central Valley have not been as supportive.
That may mean COVID-19 and its new variants will be unwanted guests at Kern County gatherings this month.
What can you do?
• Get your COVID-19 vaccinations — plus the booster shot to provide additional protection.
• Keep well. That means also getting your seasonal flu shot.
• If you are planning a holiday event, share your COVID concerns with those you invite. Explain there may be in attendance “vulnerable” people — the elderly and those with compromised immunities. Invite attendees to suggest safety precautions.
• Ask attendees to be vaccinated, or be tested for COVID-19 before arriving.
• Keep gatherings small to provide social distancing. That may mean having more gatherings, with fewer people. Perhaps other family members can host some of the smaller gatherings.
• Weather permitting, plan outside events.
• When indoors, keep windows open and ventilation systems operating to enhance air circulation.
• Follow public health recommendations, including the wearing of face masks and the practicing of social distancing.
• Use common sense. If you know unvaccinated people will be attending an event, evaluate the risks and decide if you really should attend.