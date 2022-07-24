It can be a scary. Thousands of oil and gas wells across the U.S. have been left idled and abandoned. Some are leaking methane. Others may be polluting water supplies and emitting toxic fumes.
California state and local officials have identified about 40 leaking oil wells in Bakersfield since mid-May. Recently, activists picketed at a Bakersfield intersection demanding increased inspection of local wells.
Among nine of the most recently discovered leaking wells in Bakersfield, all were found to be releasing gas in concentrations of at least 50,000 parts per million, which was the maximum that could be measured by the instruments brought to the site, according to the Californian Geologic Energy Management Division, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry.
All but one of those nine wells are located north of Highway 178, near Morning Drive. The other is located on the outskirts of downtown Bakersfield, just north of California Avenue, west of Del Rey Court. Only one other neighborhood recently has been identified by CalGem as having leaking wells. That is in the vicinity of Durham Court, northeast of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway.
At least five oil field operators’ wells have been listed as leaking methane left unchecked for an undetermined period. Several have responded to emergency orders to begin properly plugging wells; others have appealed such orders.
CalGem and representatives of the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Bakersfield Fire Department have joined forces to address idle wells, and will be conducting inspections in residential areas and interviewing local residents.
This is not a problem limited to Bakersfield. In 2014, national attention was focused on Arvin, where a neighborhood had to be evacuated for months as leaks from an old oil operation caused potentially explosive dangers. Similar incidents have been reported throughout California.
In nearly every oil-producing state of the nation, concern grows over long-idle wells that have been abandoned and not properly plugged.
It’s reasonable to assume that wells dating back in some cases to the 1800s might have been improperly abandoned. Over the decades, the industry has seen booms and busts. Companies have come and gone.
The reassuring news is that a majority of Kern’s oil wells — whether they are still operating, or have been temporarily idled, are not leaking. And those found to be leaking are quickly repaired. And there is no indication that any of the leaks recently discovered in Bakersfield have allowed the gas to accumulate in a way that would allow it to ignite and explode.
But state and federal officials are taking the discoveries seriously. The potential cleanup of improperly abandoned oil and gas wells throughout the nation is a liability for companies and taxpayers.
In the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this year, $1.1 billion is available to states to create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells.
Noting millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of an orphaned oil and gas well, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland noted that a total of $4.7 billion is allocated in the infrastructure bill to create a new federal program to address the problem.
“With tens of thousands of known orphaned wells across the country, there is a significant amount of work to be done,” so the program will provide many jobs that pay well, said Haaland, during a press conference in May.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed in his budget to spend $215 million to retrain displaced oil workers and pay them to cap abandoned wells.
Newsom also proposed spending $100 million to build a satellite network capable of providing real-time data for pinpointing leaks he says are responsible for more than 40 percent of global methane emissions.
In theory, fees and performance bonds oil companies pay are meant to cover the cost of properly plugging abandoned wells. But state and federal officials believe the money set aside for that purpose falls far short of the actual cost.
State and federal acknowledgment of the severity of the problem and the need to fund cleanup efforts will protect residents living in oil-rich areas.
It also is expected to provide much-needed jobs for oil workers, who are being displaced by public policies that favor alternative fuels and push for the transition away from oil and gas.