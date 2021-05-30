Reading The Californian’s obituaries provides frequent reminders of the sacrifices our family, friends and neighbors have made defending our nation and our personal rights. These men and women — military veterans — may not have died on battlefields. But they made sure we never forgot their buddies who did.
Dating back to the Civil War, veterans have been the driving force of a national focus on the ultimate sacrifice made by Americans soldiers.
Veterans of the Greatest Generation, who took up arms in World War II, are growing old and dying. So are those who fought in Korea and Vietnam. That leaves it to us to make sure the sacrifices they made are not taken for granted, or simply forgotten. We must not trade a three-day holiday of remembering our war dead for one filled only with hotdogs and fun.
Yes, Memorial Day Weekend has become the “unofficial start” of summer. The weather is heating up. Schools soon will be in recess. And, thank God, increased vaccinations seem to be turning the tide on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
But all of us also must pause this weekend to remember the nation’s heroes. Give thanks that there were and still are brave Americans willing and capable of defending us with their lives.
Americans have fought in 11 “official wars,” as well as numerous domestic and international conflicts. The actual combat deaths are estimates, especially for the nation’s earliest wars, when record-keeping was casual and records were lost.
The bloodiest war claiming the most American lives was the Civil War. When the nation set out to do battle against itself, an estimated 618,000 soldiers died. Historians believe the number, which includes both Union and Confederate soldiers, was much higher.
The next highest number of American war deaths occurred during World War II, which claimed 405,399, and 116,516 in World War I. The Korean War claimed 36,574 soldiers’ lives and the Vietnam War 58,220.
An estimated 4,435 patriots died in the American Revolution; 2,260 in the War of 1812; 13,283 in the Mexican War; and 2,446 in the Spanish-American War.
The varying fatality rates also are stunning. In the Civil War, about one in every five soldiers died. In both World War I and II, the rate was one in 40. In Vietnam, it was one in 58. The number of Americans in uniform peaked during the national mobilizations of World War I and II.
Through the Vietnam War, the brave soldiers dying on the battlefields were our sons, husbands, fathers, brothers and friends. They were everyday men and women — many drafted into service -— who we worried about and loved. They were us.
But at the end of the Vietnam War, President Nixon signed legislation establishing an all-volunteer military.
Today, less than 1 percent of Americans are serving in the armed forces. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are around 19 million U.S. veterans — less than 10 percent of the total U.S. adult population.
More than 7,000 Americans have died on the battlefields fighting the 1990 Gulf War and the ongoing Iraq-Afghanistan wars. President Trump’s May 1 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan was pushed back by President Biden until Sept. 11 to provide greater protection for withdrawing troops and removal of U.S. military weapons in the country.
Supporters of the all-volunteer military contend the system has created a more professional and proficient fighting force. Critics contend the U.S. basically is “outsourcing” a national responsibility to a small group of fighters and insulating the nation from the hardships and consequences of U.S. foreign policy.
We owe the brave men and women of today’s all-volunteer military the same support and appreciation the war heroes from earlier wars received. Those who have sacrificed their lives deserve to be remembered by a grateful nation this weekend.