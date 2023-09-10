Back in the day, Bakersfield was not a fan of the late-night talk show host Johnny Carson. That’s because Carson made Bakersfield the butt of his monologue jokes and Bakersfield residents resented the attention.

But words attributed to Carson’s sidekick and announcer Ed McMahon ring especially true in Bakersfield today: “It’s really kind of hard to be a suburb of nothing. If you don’t have a downtown, you really don’t have anything. It’s hard to build a community around parking lots and subdivisions.”