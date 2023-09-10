Back in the day, Bakersfield was not a fan of the late-night talk show host Johnny Carson. That’s because Carson made Bakersfield the butt of his monologue jokes and Bakersfield residents resented the attention.
But words attributed to Carson’s sidekick and announcer Ed McMahon ring especially true in Bakersfield today: “It’s really kind of hard to be a suburb of nothing. If you don’t have a downtown, you really don’t have anything. It’s hard to build a community around parking lots and subdivisions.”
Bakersfield’s downtown is facing a growing threat: Crime.
If something is not done about the increasing thefts, break-ins and vandalism, Bakersfield’s downtown will be no more. The historic county seat, which houses government offices, businesses and residences, will be left to languish.
City officials recently announced the start of the Business Security Improvement Grant program — up to $5,000 per eligible business to pay for security upgrades that include lighting and cameras; doors and fences; and alarm systems.
While business owners seemed to appreciate the gesture, it is understandable that many are a bit skeptical. In downtown Bakersfield, it’s common for store windows to be smashed, locks jimmied and merchandise stolen off shelves.
Consider Laurie Watson, the owner of Bonnie’s Best Cafe downtown. Since it opened in 2006, it has been targeted five times — three smashed windows and two break-ins.
“If somebody wants in, they’re going to get in,” Watson told The Californian. “It’s a random act ... you never know when its going to get you — or why.”
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who represents downtown, explained the grant program will be carefully assessed and expanded if it is successful.
“It’s important for the city to respond by supporting these businesses that are really on the front lines,” Gonzales said. “Coupled with other efforts, these are good steps forward.”
But that’s the problem. The recently announced grant program is just the latest of many short-term programs started to curb downtown crime. Despite the efforts, these crimes keep happening.
“If this helps people, great. I’m all for it,” said Watson at Bonnie’s Best Cafe. But she notes that her business already is equipped with cameras and they haven’t stopped people from breaking in.
A more focused, coordinated, long-term commitment must be made by city officials, law enforcement and businesses to reduce downtown crime.
The list is long of short-term programs that have been thrown against the downtown crime wall to see if they stick.
Some businesses are participating in the Block-to-Block program that encourages business owners to participate in the hiring of a private security firm to patrol downtown. Last fall, the Bakersfield City Council awarded a $50,000 grant to continue to fund the program for three more months.
The council approved an agreement with a private security firm to work directly with the Bakersfield Police Department to patrol high-crime areas in the city. The agreement, which is not limited to downtown, assigns unarmed private patrols to report back to the BPD.
Some downtown businesses have hired their own private security firms, and routinely include in their operating plans the inevitable cost of vandalism and break-ins.
Increasing vandalism, break-ins and petty crimes are plaguing communities throughout California — not just Bakersfield. The many reasons for the uptick include failures in mental health programs, substance abuse and legislative changes that release lawbreakers quickly back onto the streets.
“Being released within three hours is not accountability,” Councilman Gonzales recently told a local reporter. “Even low-level felonies are being released very quickly. We need a better response.”
Some business owners insist that better response is assigning more uniformed police officers to patrol downtown.
Throwing piecemeal pilot programs at this problem should end. Form a comprehensive task force that includes representatives of downtown businesses, residents, mental health and city officials, and law enforcement. Make curbing downtown crime a high priority.