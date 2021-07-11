A grim annual ceremony took place just before Memorial Day at the mouth of the canyon, as Kern County Sheriff’s officials added eight more Kern River deaths to a tally kept since 1968.
As summer approached, it was a stark reminder of how deadly the beautiful Kern River can be for those who underestimate its rapid flow and overestimate their ability to challenge it.
The sign now reads that 315 people have drowned in the Kern River since 1968. Sadly, we know that there will be many more claimed by the mighty river before this summer is over.
Yes, we are in a drought. Yes, the river’s water level is lower. But that does not make the Kern River less deadly. In fact, it may lull more people into falling victim to its lure.
While the river is low at the moment, KCSO Sgt. Kevin Kimmel, search and rescue coordinator, notes that the river’s flow is just under 400 cubic feet per second.
“You will not be able to fight it and swim up river if you’re trying to get back out. If you fall into the river, go with the flow and try to make yourself to one side of the river or the other to get out,” Kimmel told The Californian.
The Kern River can be deceiving because of its apparent calm surface. But the strong undercurrent is what makes it one of the fastest and steepest rivers in the country. Water in the river travels about 156 miles from Mount Whitney. It plunges more than 14,000 feet down into the Central Valley, which creates considerable acceleration.
Whether the water level is high or low, the boulders in the river and surrounding terrain create places where swimmers can be trapped and drown. In addition, many places in and around the river have smooth granite, which causes people to slip and fall into the water.
Search and rescue officials agree that the best way to save lives is to convince people not to go into the Kern River.
“Please stay out of the river if you can,” Kimmel said. “If you’re going to get in the river, please use personal flotation devices (life vests rated for the river.)”
Search and rescue officials also stress not to drink alcohol before going into the river, because it will impair decision-making and reflexes. Parents must keep a close eye on their children playing near the water’s edge. Don’t anchor yourself or children by a rope to the shore. If a companion slips into the water, do not jump in to attempt rescue. Keep an eye on the person and call for search and rescue.
The safest way to enjoy the Kern River this summer is to hire a professional guide, or arrange a rafting trip with a licensed outfitter on the upper or lower river.