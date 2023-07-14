Rural McFarland has been in the nation’s public eye for about a year as residents battled city officials to keep their library open. A grant secured by two Kern County state legislators may have resolved the faceoff.
In addition to local news coverage, reporters from the nation’s major news outlets have been dispatched to the farming community of about 14,000 souls north of Bakersfield. The McFarland battle has scratched at the nation’s collective consciousness.
The reason for the interest and concern is that it reflects a debate taking place in many communities: Should scarce tax dollars be spent on fighting crime, or preventing it before it happens? Which should get priority: law enforcement, or education?
The answer is that they are both important.
Communities that deprive residents of educational opportunities — leaving people with no hope — have high crime rates. Communities thrive when effective law enforcement protects residents.
At the heart of the McFarland debate is the push by Kenny Williams, the city’s manager and former police chief, to improve facilities for his officers.
Last year, McFarland doubled in size when it annexed 2,100 acres of surrounding farmland. Until 2010, law enforcement was provided to the city by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Until Williams arrival, the department struggled with management. It had a reputation for being a “last resort” job for officers with cloudy performance records in other departments.
Williams is credited with stabilizing the McFarland department and making it full time. But he now says officers need a bigger building. Two dozen employees share a bathroom; four sergeants share a small office; evidence is stored in a small closet; and the walls are too thin to have private conversations.
As a solution, city officials eyed taking over what they declared was the underutilized building housing McFarland’s Clara M. Jackson Branch of the Kern County Library System.
Since 1913, McFarland has had a library. Today, the branch bears the name of its longtime, much loved former librarian. In 1995, the county built the present 6,100-square-foot library on Kern Avenue.
Calling the branch “underutilized” is unfair and does not reflect residents’ support. Kern County is considered the most underfunded library system in the state, resulting in most of its branches being open limited hours and days.
When being eyed for takeover, the McFarland branch was open only two days a week. During the pandemic, it was shuttered, altogether.
The takeover plan provoked a loud protest, including an online petition with 3,000 signatures. Library patrons noted area children flock to the library, when it’s open, to do homework, read, get tutoring, meet with friends, and otherwise stay out of trouble. An estimated 200 to 250 children and adults daily use the library.
Michael Turnipseed, who heads the government watchdog group Kern County Taxpayers Association, also opposed the police department taking over the McFarland library building. Instead, he said the city should look at ways to expand and improve library services to help build its workforce.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors got the message. Rather than relinquishing the building, supervisors expanded its operation to five days a week. State and federal money also has been allocated to improve technology and repair buildings throughout the library system.
To meet the McFarland Police Department’s need for more space, Kern’s Democratic legislators, Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, have secured $5 million in the state budget toward the construction of a new police station in McFarland.
Previously arguing for the library building’s takeover, Williams declared, “There is no explanation that anyone can give me that providing library service is more important than providing basic public safety service to the community.”
McFarland residents gave him an explanation. Kern County supervisors heard it. And Kern’s state legislators found the money to settle the dispute. Good job!