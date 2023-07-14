Rural McFarland has been in the nation’s public eye for about a year as residents battled city officials to keep their library open. A grant secured by two Kern County state legislators may have resolved the faceoff.

In addition to local news coverage, reporters from the nation’s major news outlets have been dispatched to the farming community of about 14,000 souls north of Bakersfield. The McFarland battle has scratched at the nation’s collective consciousness.