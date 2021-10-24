They are calling this month Striketober for the number of strikes and job actions taking place.
It might be easy to dismiss this labor unrest as merely disputes between employers and workers. It’s much more complicated. Workplace tensions were increasing long before the pandemic. The 19 months of fighting COVID-19 and living with its health and economic consequences brought those tensions to the boiling point.
Workers’ paychecks have remained relatively stagnant. Working hours have lengthened. And the gap between the rich and the middle class has become a canyon.
Multibillionaires are shooting rockets into space to fulfill their childhood dreams, while workers are struggling to pay for child care.
The pandemic-driven economic lockdown forced many workers from their jobs as companies closed. And when companies reopened, they faced a worker shortage — the “Great Resignation.” Workers still fearing the pandemic shunned returning to risky, low-paying jobs, and many women are remaining at home because they can’t arrange child care.
Not to be overlooked in this worker shortage is the death of more than 750,000 Americans from COVID-19. Many were workers that we now have to replace.
As workers are watching company earnings increase and their paychecks aren’t, they are demanding wage and benefits increases.
The Nabisco strike, which occurred just before Striketober, was one of the first in the wave of job actions spreading across the nation. Then, about 1,400 Kellogg's workers went out on strike on Oct. 4. On Oct. 14, about 10,000 John Deere workers struck over a disputed pay plan. So far this year, 175 strikes have been documented, with more than 100,000 U.S. workers going out on strike, or preparing for one.
Most disturbing is the reach of this unrest into the healthcare industry, just as the nation needs doctors, nurses, other medical professionals and support staffs to fight an ongoing deadly pandemic.
Many factors contribute to the healthcare turmoil. Before the pandemic, nurses complained that poor planning and an eye to maximizing profits created chronic hospital understaffing. Although the state adopted minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, those requirements have been waived as the COVID-19 pandemic filled hospital beds. Nurses are retiring early and simply quitting under the pressure.
Nurses and healthcare professionals have gone from “beloved” to “berated,” as many Americans refuse to be vaccinated and have become deathly ill. Pandemic deniers have become vaccine rejectors, accusing healthcare workers of faking the danger of the disease and even the fact that they have contracted it.
And to cover staff shortages, some hospitals are paying “traveling” nurses up to $10,000 a week to do the job of staff nurses working by their side and earning one-third the pay. Is there any question why an increasing number of staff nurses are quitting to become “travelers?”
The burden of this pandemic is falling on healthcare workers. And they are collapsing under its weight. Who will pay the price? Patients.
Now is not the time to treat these strikes as simply employer-employee disputes. We are headed to a healthcare crisis that we must avert before it is too late.
Healthcare workers and hospital owners and managers must work together to find common solutions.
Federal and state programs have granted funds for hospitals to pay for temporary nurses (travelers) to staff hospitals. Money also should be allocated to increase pay and benefits to retain existing staffs.
The nursing shortage will go well beyond the pandemic, as experienced healthcare providers are leaving the industry permanently. More focus must be given to recruiting and training nurses and healthcare professionals for the many years ahead.
The public must get vaccinated to decrease the hospitalization demand and the number of COVID-19 deaths. Stop denying. Stop berating. Do your part.
Can you imagine working 12-hour-plus shifts in an ICU for days on end and filling body bags with COVID-19 deniers and vaccine resisters?
Is there any wonder why nurses and healthcare providers are quitting and striking?