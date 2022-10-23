20th Congressional District
Kevin McCarthy, incumbent
There is little doubt that Bakersfield’s Republican congressman, Kevin McCarthy, will be reelected in November to what will then be called the 20th District. His challenger, Democrat Marisa Wood, is a Fairfax Junior High School English teacher and a political novice.
Despite receiving the support of the California Democratic Party in the June primary, Wood received only 25.1 percent of the primary vote to McCarthy’s 58.7 percent.
If McCarthy has his way, the nationwide November election results will return control of the House of Representative to Republicans and McCarthy will become speaker — the most powerful member of the House and second in the line of succession to become president.
It’s pretty heady stuff for McCarthy and even for Kern County — to see a native son rise to such political prominence.
But it has come at a cost. Even among some of McCarthy’s supporters, there is disappointment over the congressman’s unwavering and controversial support of former President Donald Trump.
Of course, The Californian will recommend McCarthy’s reelection. He clearly is the most experienced and capable candidate. For years, he has well-represented Kern County’s interests — first in Sacramento and now in Washington. National election results will determine if he will succeed in his personal political goal of becoming speaker. Time will tell if he can rise above simple party politics. Vote for Kevin McCarthy.
22nd Congressional District
David Valadao, incumbent
Let’s talk “political courage.” Despite what you are seeing in the barrage of recent political ads, both candidates for the 22nd Congressional District have it.
In 2017, Democratic Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas was the only Democrat in the Legislature to vote against raising the gas tax. He said his poor, south valley constituents just could not afford to pay it. And the “Valleycrat,” or conservative, bills he has introduced and votes he has cast have benefited Kern’s agriculture and businesses, but made him outlier in a left-leaning state.
Incumbent Rep. David Valadao represents a primarily poor, Latino and Democratic district, which is an odd fit for a Republican. Yet, with the exception of the 2018 election, Valadao has managed to get reelected. That is because he has supported such issues as immigration reform and DACA.
But for some Republicans, Valadao went a step too far when he voted last year to form a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. And he was one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump.
In the June primary, two Republicans challenged Valadao’s reelection based on his impeachment vote and perceived disloyalty to the former president. Of the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump, only Valadao and Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state survived primary challenges and the former president’s wrath.
But besides a few blips on the political screen, Valadao has been a very loyal Republican. According to the FiveThirtyEight website, which crunches political data, Valadao voted in line with Trump’s stated positions 96.8 percent of the time. In 2017, Congressional Quarterly reported that Valadao voted with his party 92 percent of the time. This includes his 2017 vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, against Congress’ attempts to see Trump’s tax returns and for passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
And perhaps more than any legislator, Valadao really understands the struggles of small-business owners. Valadao was a general partner in his family’s Triple V Dairy, when in 2018 it was sued for defaulting on almost $9 million in loans and failing to pay a supplier.
“Like so many family dairy farms across the country, burdensome government regulations made it impossible for the operation to remain open,” Valadao told the Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call at the time. A bank seized the dairy and sold it off to pay its debts. Unpaid in the bankruptcy was Triple V Dairy’s settlement agreement to pay $350,000 to its workers, who claimed they were denied breaks, minimum wage and overtime.
In the legislative records of both Valadao and Salas are numerous bills to fund valley fever research, water projects, veterans’ benefits, LGBTQ+ rights and law enforcement initiatives. Both have focused attention on local issues benefiting residents of their districts.
But with Republicans likely to narrowly regain control of the House in the midterm elections, Valadao’s willingness to occasionally cross party lines on votes will be critical to representing his Kern district. For that reason, vote for David Valadao.
US Senate
Alex Padilla, incumbent
Californians will do a double take when they cast their November votes for U.S. Senate. They will be voting twice — first, in a “special election” to fill the unexpired term of former U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who was elected vice president in 2020; and second, to elect a candidate to fill a full six-year term.
The good news is that the candidates competing in both are the same — incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican challenger Mark Meuser. They emerged in June as the top two candidates in both Senate primaries.
Padilla received 58 percent of the vote in the special primary election to Meuser’s 18.8 percent. In the regular primary election, Padilla received 54.1 percent of the vote to Meuser’s 14.9. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Padilla to fill Harris’ unexpired term. He now is seeking a full, six-year term.
Padilla was elected secretary of state in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Before that, he was a state legislator representing the 20th Senate District from 2006 to 2014. He served on the Los Angeles City Council from 1999 to 2006.
Meuser is an attorney, who has worked in conservative politics. After earning a law degree from Oak Brook Christian, he worked briefly for a Republican Missouri state senator, before joining a private law firm, with a focus on challenging perceived liberal California laws, including COVID public health restrictions and Newsom’s executive order to mail every registered voter a ballot in 2020.
This is not the first time Meuser has run against Padilla. He unsuccessfully challenged Padilla’s reelection for secretary of state in 2018. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the 7th State Senate District in 2012. In 2008, he unsuccessfully led an anti-abortion campaign to change the Colorado Constitution to define a fertilized human egg as a legal person.
California was long overdue to have its first Latino U.S. senator, when Newsom appointed Padilla temporarily to the post last year. Padilla also is clearly more in tune with the state's voters than Meuser.
As California’s secretary of state and elections chief, Padilla did a credible job of protecting voters’ rights and the integrity of the state’s elections system. As California’s junior senator, he has been a leader in promoting the interests of Californians and helping steer the nation through a pandemic-battered economy. Vote for Alex Padilla.