Gov. Gavin Newsom has included $83 million in his proposed state budget to create an energy innovation center at Cal State Bakersfield. Many more millions of dollars are included to help Kern County transition away from producing oil and gas and into an alternative energy future.
Some dismiss Newsom’s proposal as just an “olive branch” to make amends for his ham-fisted approach to phasing out California’s oil production to advance his climate change/green energy agenda.
But local businesses, families and workers should be relieved that Newsom recognizes his clean energy obsession comes at the expense of mostly one county — Kern. And that is neither fair, nor responsible.
Oil production and agriculture are the pillars of Kern’s economy. Kern ranks seventh among the nation’s oil-producing counties and produces 66 percent of California’s oil. California is ranked sixth among the nation’s oil-producing states.
Whether you agree with the changes in state regulations and environmental laws that are keeping Kern’s oil from being sucked from its ancient underground reservoirs to fuel the state and nation, the reality is that the world is relying increasingly on alternative energy sources.
The shift is prompted by public policies to reduce harmful fossil fuel emissions and just plain business decisions to convert company operations to alternative, cleaner fuels. The demand for oil fuels is declining.
Newsom’s policies have accelerated that decline in Kern and have hurt workers and families who depend on the oil industry’s high-paying jobs.
Newsom’s proposed budget to help Kern transition to a new, cleaner future is just that — a proposal. It must receive legislative approval and overcome the opposition of industry critics, who believe Newsom’s policies do not go far enough and no appeasement to the industry should be made.
Industry supporters also look skeptically at Newsom’s “olive branch.” Demanding restrictions on the oil industry must be eased.
But Kern residents should consider Newsom’s proposal to be a wise and fair effort to represent all Californians — even those in Kern who vehemently oppose the governor’s policies.
Kern rightly is considered the energy capital of California — maybe even the world.
Because of a unique combination of geography and natural resources, Kern produces energy in a variety of ways — oil, gas, wind, solar, biodiesel, biomethane, hydroelectric and geothermal. Innovative companies are developing even more ways involving hydrogen, and carbon capture and sequestration.
Notably, many traditional Kern companies are eyeing their oil recovery processes for transitioning the state, nation and their industry to producing cleaner alternative fuels.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny predicts the center Newsom proposes to fund at the university will be the hub of excellence in an energy epicenter, serving students in science, technology, engineering, math and entrepreneurship. The center will have 17 lab spaces and dozens of faculty and staff offices, with opportunities for collaboration with local companies.
“There’s no limit to what it could be,” she told The Californian, adding that if the state money comes through, the university expects to revisit potential donors who have expressed interest in the project.
Newsom’s proposed budget also includes $450 million over three years toward a community resiliency fund that received $600 million in last year’s budget for local economic development. An additional $200 million is proposed for plugging abandoned oil wells and $15 million to support displaced oil workers.
There are no assurances that any of Newsom’s plans for Kern will become reality. But it is reassuring that the governor recognizes his responsibility to help Kern businesses, residents and families. We must hold him to his promise to honor that responsibility.