Innovative technologies commonly attract naysayers. Proposals to harness and store carbon dioxide in Kern County is no exception.
Ask the average person to explain geologic carbon sequestration and you may get eye-rolling, or blank looks. But developing the technology is an important step to addressing the world’s changing climate.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) comes from both natural sources (volcanoes, the breath of animals and plant decay) and human sources (primarily the burning of fossils fuels, such as coal, oil and natural gas to generate energy).
Without carbon dioxide, Earth's natural greenhouse effect would be too weak to keep the average global surface temperature above freezing. But by adding more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, people are supercharging the natural greenhouse effect, causing global temperature to rise.
Geologic sequestration is the process of storing carbon dioxide in underground geologic formations. The CO2 is usually pressurized until it becomes a liquid, and then it is injected into porous rock formations in geologic basins.
Sequestration won’t be the silver bullet that will reverse the harmful impacts of climate change. The devastating droughts, wildfires and now flooding we are experiencing in California are some examples. Reversing climate change will require many initiatives to reduce the use of polluting fuels.
But due to its unique open geography and depleted oil fields, Kern County is a prime location for permanently injecting carbon dioxide underground.
Before that can be a viable technology, however, it must be tested and developed to protect the surrounding environment and the people of Kern County.
Environmental justice advocates oppose carbon sequestration, contending the technology is a waste of money, and endangers people living near pipelines and injection facilities.
They are correct to note potential dangers. Forty people were injured and 300 evacuated in 2020, when a CO2 pipeline ruptured in a small Mississippi Delta town. The Texas pipeline company has been ordered to improve safety procedures.
But the potential benefits of the emerging sequestering technology should not be derailed by fears of the unknown.
Lorelei Oviatt, Kern County’s director of planning and natural resources, has been added to one of two federal task forces that will examine the technology, risks and necessary precautions.
Oviatt will bring hands-on experience to the task force, as her department is processing three major carbon project proposals — from oil producers California Resources Corp., Aera Energy LLC and Chevron Corp.
The projects could potentially add thousands of jobs — replacing oil field jobs lost to oil industry cutbacks — and bring millions of dollars into Kern County. In addition to the economic benefits, the projects potentially can reduce the impacts of climate-damaging carbon dioxide. A carbon business park planned for western Kern is expected to bring an estimated 22,000 jobs.
Critical to the future of carbon sequestering is solving public safety and efficacy questions.
Oviatt and the 67 other federal task force members include state and federal officials, researchers and nonprofit leaders. Their assignment is to advise the Biden administration on nationwide permitting and development issues.
Task force members were selected by the White House’s Council of Environmental Quality as a requirement of climate change legislation passed in 2020 and 2022.
“I want to be a voice, not just for oil companies. I want to be a voice for everyone. We need to be smart about where we put CO2 pipelines,” said Oviatt. “This is not a race where we should leap in and put them on everybody’s roads.”
Facing a ban on sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 and a 20 percent cap on jet fuel by 2045, some oil and gas companies are anxious to begin capture projects.
The Council of Environmental Quality reported last year that carbon capture is a necessary tool to reach the ambitious climate goal of net-zero emissions. County tax dollars continue to decline as California increasingly distances itself from oil and gas.
As a task force member, Oviatt must balance Kern’s economic interests with sound public policy advice.
Kern has long been an innovator — in agriculture, energy and aviation. It has shown that its people and businesses have the “right stuff” to move California and the nation forward.
When it comes to this new technology, there is no doubt that Kern will have the “right stuff.”