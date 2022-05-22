Unlike the state and federal offices that appear on the June primary election ballot, Kern County offices are not subject to the top-two vote-getter rule that automatically requires a runoff in the November general election. County offices can be decided in the primary by a candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.
Incumbents in three of the countywide races face no opposition. They will return to their offices for four-year terms. They are District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Treasurer-Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman and Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator Donny Youngblood.
Assessor-recorder
With just two candidates competing to replace retiring Assessor-Recorder Jon Lifquist, the race to fill the post is expected to be decided in the primary. The winning candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote.
Assistant Assessor-Recorder Laura Avila and Chief Assessor Todd Reeves are competing in the June election. The assessor is responsible for accurately valuing taxable property within the county, according to constitutional and legislative laws, and administrative guidelines. The job also includes recording government documents.
Born in Redlands, Avila moved to Bakersfield with her family when she was 6. She attended Bakersfield College and earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate and land economics from Fresno State in 2004. She began working as a county appraiser in 2007 and took on added responsibilities that have included overseeing the office’s operations and its 87 managers, supervisors, appraisers, auditors and support staff. She currently is the assistant assessor-recorder.
Reeves was born in San Jose and grew up in Exeter. He attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Fresno State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He has worked 26 years in the office and currently serves as chief appraiser.
Reeves said he is running for assessor because he has "seen a change in philosophy within the office that has been focused on the county’s needs, instead of the taxpayer’s needs.” He added that “one of the biggest complaints I hear is that the taxpayer doesn’t really understand how their taxes are calculated. I want to have complete transparency within the office. ... This will involve educating and training the staff to perform the best quality work and communicate better with the taxpayer.”
Avila says the biggest issue facing the Assessor-Recorder’s Office is technology modernization. “We need to move into the modern age to improve our efficiency, therefore saving the taxpayers time and money. As assistant assessor, I have already been working with county IT and we are starting to move in the right direction to bring us current.”
Avila, whose candidacy has been endorsed by the current Assessor Jon Lifquist and previous Assessor Jim Fitch, has a wider range of experience to carry on the responsibilities of the assessor-recorder. Vote for Laura Avila.
Auditor-controller-county clerk
With just two candidates competing to replace retiring Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard, the race to fill the post is expected to be decided in the primary. The winning candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote.
Assistant Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza and Bakersfield businessman Mark McKenzie are competing in the June election. The auditor-controller is the chief fiscal officer of the county and provides accounting, auditing and payroll services to county departments, as well as providing property tax administration services to county government, cities, school districts and special districts. The county clerk is responsible for such things as issuing marriage licenses and fictitious business name statements. The auditor-controller-county clerk also serves as registrar of voters and oversees local elections.
Espinoza is a native of Bakersfield, attended local schools and received a bachelor’s degree in business, with a concentration in accounting, from Cal State Bakersfield. She taught briefly at East Bakersfield High School, before joining the auditor-controller-county clerk staff as an accountant in 2006. After working her way up to senior accountant, she moved to the County Administrative Office, where she worked as a budget analyst and later as a senior fiscal and policy analyst. She returned to the Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s Office in 2019 as the assistant director.
McKenzie is a native of Colorado. He founded Trestles Construction Solutions, a Bakersfield construction technology consulting business, in 2017. Before that, he was vice president of product management for Penta Technologies, a Houston-based construction software and services business, and WebCreek, a Woodlands, Texas, oil field software company. From 1975 to 2012, he worked for The Industrial Co., a national engineering and construction operation. He earned a degree in business management from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in technology commercialization from the University of Texas at Austin.
To serve as the county’s fiscal watchdog, Kern County law requires the auditor-controller to have a degree in accounting or equivalent field. Retiring Auditor-Controller Mary Bedard, in her role as the elections chief, determined McKenzie did not possess the necessary qualifications to appear on the June ballot. McKenzie successfully sued to challenge Bedard’s determination.
Espinoza is the more qualified, experienced and knowledgeable candidate. Her extensive background in government financing will provide taxpayers with effective oversight of government operations and spending. Vote for Aimee Espinoza.
2nd District supervisor
Zack Scrivner is being challenged in his bid for a fourth four-year term as Kern County supervisor by political newcomers Peter Graff, of Tehachapi, and Kelly Carden, of Rosamond. Scrivner attended Bakersfield schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UC Santa Barbara. Before his election to the Board of Supervisors in 2010, he served six years on the Bakersfield City Council and worked as the district director for former state legislator Jean Fuller and as the field representative for U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Graff grew up in Tehachapi and attended local schools. In 1966, he and his father started Mountain High Security, a private security company. In 2008, after completing additional training, he joined the Tehachapi Police Department as an officer. He currently works with ACRT Inc., a Southern California Edison subcontractor, serving as a utility forester and area safety representative.
He says he is running for supervisor to provide “a voice for our first responders” in the area of employee retention, pay, benefits and quality of life. He also says he wants to address the county’s mental health and homeless problems.
Carden grew up in Rosamond — the youngest of five children being raised by a widowed mother. He notes his stepfather’s family has deep roots in Kern County. He attended local schools, worked in a friend’s pizzeria, eventually moved to Las Vegas and then Reno, and then back to Rosamond. He says he has four children and “an amazing girlfriend,” and lives in a multigenerational Rosamond home with his mother. He says he is running for supervisor because his family and neighbors are being ignored by the Board of Supervisors.
Scrivner’s experience and knowledge of the district far exceed his challengers’. Scrivner is the most qualified to represent the interests of the 2nd District. Vote for Zack Scrivner.
3rd District supervisor
Voters in the county’s 3rd District have three strong candidates to consider to replace retiring Supervisor Mike Maggard. They are Maggard’s chief of staff, Jeff Flores, nonprofit director Louis Gill and retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith.
Flores was born in Los Angeles County and moved to Bakersfield when he was a teenager. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of San Diego and a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield. He completed post-graduate work in public relations from the University of Queensland Australia. He is an elected member of the Kern High School District Board and served as a Kern County planning commissioner. He has worked as Maggard’s chief of staff for 12 years.
“I know the district and will continue to be a strong advocate for families and people in Kern County,” Flores says, adding tackling rising crime, supporting law enforcement, creating good-paying jobs, enhancing neighborhoods by ensuring quality services, and addressing the homeless crisis by focusing on mental health and substance abuse issues will be his top priorities.
“We, as a community, cannot make progress on these fronts without the corresponding revenues and a healthy general fund,” he told The Californian. “I am committed to standing up for the pillars of our Kern economy, such as agriculture and oil/energy sectors, while also looking forward to the future to cultivate new industries that will allow our people and families to pursue the American dream.”
Gill is a sixth-generation native of the San Joaquin Valley. He was born in Porterville and raised by his parents on his grandfather’s ranch, where he spent his youth caring for livestock and tending pastures. After graduation from Porterville High School in 1987, he spent a year in Mexico City as a foreign exchange student. Returning to the U.S., he earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from San Francisco State and a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the University of San Francisco.
In 2000, he was named executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center. After the organization’s acquisition of a second nonprofit — the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault — it grew from serving just a few hundred people a year, with only 15 employees and a budget of less than $800,000 to a combined workforce of more than 170 employees and an annual budget of close to $12 million.
“During my tenure, we helped place thousands of people in long-term jobs and housing, served nearly 3 million meals, made more than 100,000 child care referrals, opened a licensed day care center, implemented a state-recognized jobs program and helped thousands of families in crisis,” Gill told The Californian.
He has served on numerous local and state community and educational advisory boards. Just a few of these include the Bakersfield Police Department Community Committee, Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, Citizens Review Panel of Child Protective Services, Kern County Network for Children and curriculum advisory committees for Cal State Bakersfield’s social work and public administration programs.
Gill says he is running for supervisor “to maintain and improve the quality of life for Kern County residents. ... As CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, I partnered with private businesses, public agencies and community leaders to focus resources on getting people off the streets and into permanent jobs and housing. I saw firsthand how important it is to have responsive leaders who are dedicated to tackling important local issues.”
Smith was born and raised in Pennsylvania and joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from high school. During his service, he earned a bachelor’s degree and was promoted to sergeant. After his military service, he joined the California Highway Patrol, rose through the ranks, served four years as the CHP’s Bakersfield area commander and retired as an assistant chief out of Fresno. Post-retirement, he served as Shafter’s deputy police chief and later wrote a “Cop Tales” column for The Californian.
Asked by The Californian why he is running for supervisor, Smith responded: “After the 52 Americans were taken as hostages by Iran, I joined the Marine Corps. When I saw officers suffering from PTSD, I created the CHP’S Peer Support Program. When the nation turned on the police, I wrote a weekly article called ‘Cop Tales.’ And when officers across the nation were losing their motivation, I wrote a nationally published article on improving morale.
“And now that I see all the problems with crime, homelessness, poor public service, a poor economy and other issues, I decided to offer my experience and service to the citizens of Kern County,” Smith said, noting his 34 years in law enforcement, supervision of more than 1,500 employees, management of multimillion-dollar budgets and development of law enforcement legislation and policies.
Smith said his focus as a supervisor will be fighting and reducing crime. “I will work with the sheriff, district attorney, mental health, probation and the community to development solutions. I am very concerned about lack of hiring and retention of our sheriff’s deputies.
“Homelessness is another serious issue. Rather than just continuing to spend millions of dollars with little improvement, I will work with law enforcement, mental health officials, court and social workers to actually get treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.
Smith’s focus and experience seem more suited to the job of county sheriff, rather than of county supervisor. But that opportunity did not open for Smith, when Kern’s popular septuagenarian Sheriff Donny Youngblood declared his intention to seek a fifth four-year term. Youngblood’s reelection is unopposed on the June ballot.
For Gill, Kern’s critical problem of homelessness, and the need to create jobs to improve residents’ quality of life and the county’s economy are not theoretical. For more than two decades, Gill has created local programs that successfully addressed these problems. He has worked with businesses and public agencies to achieved results.
As Maggard’s chief of staff for 12 years, Flores has been involved in developing public policies and programs, and responding to constituent problems in the 3rd District. His knowledge of the district is broad in scope.
Voters should cast their primary ballots for Louis Gill or Jeff Flores. With three strong candidates, this race likely will not be decided in the primary. The November runoff election will give additional opportunities to voters to decide who will be the best 3rd District supervisor.