Conducting the public’s business in public can be a real pain. In fact, it can be downright uncomfortable for elected officials to have the public — their constituents and taxpayers — looking over their shoulders. It would be much easier to meet behind closed doors, where the public can’t see them advancing their personal agendas and sometimes self-dealing.

But over the decades, California legislators and voters have shed a light on backdoor dealing with the passage of the Ralph M. Brown Act (open meeting law) and Public Records Act (access to public records.)