Really? California is in its third consecutive year of drought. Climate scientists at UCLA are reporting that the past two decades in the American West have been the driest period in at least 1,200 years.
There seems to be no end to the shortage of water.
And Kern County officials excuse their alleged excessive use of water at Hart Park as the city of Bakersfield didn’t tell them they had to conserve water.
Hello, where have you been? You really have to be told to conserve water?
Don’t get us wrong. We appreciate the county’s recent efforts to maintain and improve the northeast Bakersfield recreational complex that includes Hart Park, Lake Ming, Hart Lake, campgrounds and a golf course. Hart Park is the crown jewel of Kern County's parks system.
But recent improvements and maintenance should not come at the expense of resource stewardship — especially saving water during a severe, statewide drought.
Government agencies demand individual homeowners and businesses conserve water. Government agencies also should conserve. In fact, they should set an example for the rest of us.
Concerns that the county is wasting water at Hart Park were brought to the Bakersfield City Council’s attention by local Sierra Club members, who noticed sprinklers being used during the day in September, when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.
Further probing by the group revealed the county was unable to quantify just how much water was being used and conservation efforts were lacking.
A decades-old agreement with the city gives the county the right to use Kern River water to irrigate Hart Park. The size of the park is nearly 400 acres, with 104 of those acres irrigated. When the agreement was updated in 2016, it called for water meters to be installed. But those meters were not installed.
Maybe the county has the “right” to use all the water it wants at Hart Park. But, really, should it?
As the severity of a yearslong drought grips Bakersfield and the entire state, residents and businesses are being told to conserve. Government agencies — regardless of their sources of water and their rights to use it — also must conserve.
When questioned about water use, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop allowed that the county had not been asked by the city to conserve water at Hart Park.
“The golf course has been using non-potable Kern River water for irrigation, by right, since it was built around the early 1950s,” Alsop said in an email to The Californian, adding that water use “is tracked by golf course management. We don’t dictate how golf course management approaches maintenance of the course with regard to water use.”
He sent a follow-up email to The Californian explaining the park’s five-day-a-week watering schedule. Mere citizens and businesses are allowed to water lawns and plants only three days a week. Alsop also insisted the county judiciously uses water.
The city of Bakersfield and Cal Water are the two main water purveyors in metropolitan Bakersfield. As statewide conservation rules are being developed to protect limited water supplies, the city and Cal Water have imposed usage limits on residents and businesses.
These rules include limiting residents to watering their lawns only during the night, three days a week, and fining people and businesses that waste water. Golf courses are not exempted from the rules and penalties.
The city and Cal Water offer customers rebates to install water conservation systems and give advice about the efficient use of water. These agencies can assist the county in auditing water use at Hart Park and developing a conservation plan.
The water conservation stewardship being demanded of homeowners and businesses must extend to all government agencies, including Kern County, through:
• Development and implementation of a water conservation plan for Hart Park.
• Installation of water-wise systems.
• Installation of metering systems to monitor water use.
• Reporting of water conservation progress to the public through the Kern County Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield City Council.
Hart Park is the crown jewel of Kern County’s parks system. Let it now be an example for us all.