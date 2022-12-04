Did you hear the screams from state legislators, including Kern’s state senator and assemblymen, when the governor recently vetoed a bipartisan bill to keep abusive adults from murdering children?
Nope. You heard crickets. No doubt they were too busy trying to get reelected, or elected to a higher office, to speak out.
We didn’t hear about the murdered children, either. Since 2019, members of Kern’s Child Death Review Team, a collaboration between law enforcement and health and social services agencies, were too busy to produce an annual report detailing the deaths.
They now say they will get back to it in a couple of months or so. And they promise their report will contain information about the three deadly pandemic years — soon to be four years — they skipped since the team last released 2018 findings. These critically important reports identify holes in the local safety net and dangerous trends. They also help the public monitor the performance of government agencies.
The activities of Kern’s Child Death Review Team were fueled in the 1990s, when a brutal series of child deaths rocked this community. State legislators also ordered an audit of Child Protective Services, which demanded reforms.
Investigations of child deaths are historically shrouded in secrecy allegedly to “protect” murdered children and their families. But after so many deaths and so little disclosed information, state legislators and the public demanded the veil of secrecy be somewhat lifted. Annual child death reports are small steps to accomplish that.
Many child advocates fear the isolation of children in sometimes violent homes during the pandemic resulted in increased abuse, while others contend abuse decreased. They based those findings on fewer reported cases of abuse, fewer emergency room visits and fewer hospital stays.
But fearing COVID exposure during the lockdown, fewer people sought help in emergency rooms. Likely some injured children went untreated. Hospitals overflowed with COVID patients and had little room to admit other patients. Face-to-face contact between children and their teachers, who are mandated to report suspected child abuse, did not exist.
Abandoning the preparation of Kern’s annual child death reports during the pandemic lockdown was irresponsible.
But residents are fortunate that a child death review team even exists in Kern County. Many counties, such as neighboring Tulare, have no such coordinated review of child deaths. And those counties that do operate with varying degrees of diligence.
Sponsored by the Child Advocacy Institute at the University of San Diego Law School, the law Gov. Gavin Newsom recently vetoed would have required every California county to have a child death review team and standardized guidelines for conducting child autopsies.
AB 2660 would have reestablished the state Child Death Review Council, which was shelved in a 2008 Great Recession budget cut. Despite California later wallowing in budget surpluses, the council never was reinstated. State oversight of county child death investigations ceased. The new law would have required the California attorney general to fund an improved system.
That was why the governor vetoed the bill. He did not want to spend state money to curb child abuse. He would rather spend tax dollars on pet projects.
“Elected officials of both parties at every level always claim to prioritize children, but when push comes to shove, do they?” asked Dr. Jeoffry Gordon, a longtime San Diego family physician and volunteer member of California’s Citizens Review Panel on “critical incidents” that include child homicides. “No one in California can tell you with reliability how many children were killed by abuse or neglect in any year.”
Legislators who decided California law is inadequate and the statewide effort to curb child murders must be approved now must craft a new law. AB 2066 passed the Assembly and state Senate without a single negative vote. They can do this again.
Residents of every California county must insist their local health, law enforcement and social service agencies better coordinate efforts to protect children.