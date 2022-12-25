Kern County voters were in a giving mood this election season. Government officials now must show their appreciation and demonstrate that they can be responsible.

Four measures on the November ballot asked voters to increase by 1 cent the local sales tax rate charged in three cities — McFarland, Tehachapi and Ridgecrest — as well as the unincorporated portions of Kern County. The city measures passed with healthy margins. The county’s measure squeaked to victory.