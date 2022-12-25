Kern County voters were in a giving mood this election season. Government officials now must show their appreciation and demonstrate that they can be responsible.
Four measures on the November ballot asked voters to increase by 1 cent the local sales tax rate charged in three cities — McFarland, Tehachapi and Ridgecrest — as well as the unincorporated portions of Kern County. The city measures passed with healthy margins. The county’s measure squeaked to victory.
Interestingly, just four years ago, similar proposed sales tax hikes for Kern County and McFarland were overwhelmingly rejected by voters when city and county officials placed them on the 2018 ballot.
Common sense might suggest that faced with today’s escalating inflation and signs that the U.S. may be headed for a recession, voters would have been even more resistant to increasing the local sales tax rate now than they were in 2018. Instead, they opened their wallets.
In 2018, the city of Bakersfield placed Measure N on the ballot to raise the sales tax within the city boundaries by 1 cent. Voters passed the measure by the skin of its political teeth.
Like the sales tax measures on the 2022 ballot, Measure N promised that Bakersfield city officials would appoint a citizens’ oversight committee to monitor and publicly report how the money is spent. This year alone, the tax hike is expected to add $98.9 million to the city’s coffers.
Overall, the oversight and spending mechanism appears to be working. Through public hearings, citizens can express how they want the funds to be used. City officials acknowledge their gratitude for the voters' trust and have been responsible about spending the money.
Likely, this gave voters in McFarland, Tehachapi, Ridgecrest and the unincorporated portions of Kern County confidence that if they raise their local sales tax rate by 1 cent, they will see needed improvements in the services and facilities they are provided.
Kern County is expected to receive $54 million annually from the sales tax increase; McFarland, $579,662; Tehachapi, $4 million; and Ridgecrest, $5.9 million.
For this process to work and the tax to continue, county and city residents must believe their government officials are honoring their promises to improve public safety, social service programs and infrastructures.
If voters are not satisfied, the sales tax hikes can disappear with a simple majority vote of the people.
Anti-tax groups contend local government officials — here and across the state — are increasingly using a ballot scheme to circumvent state laws that limit such things as sales tax.
In a way, they are right. State law requires a two-thirds vote to raise taxes tied to specific government services, or programs. But when cities and counties use “examples” of the benefits a tax hike may bring — while acknowledging that the extra money actually will go to “general” government operations — it only takes a majority vote of the people to approve it.
That is why including establishment of citizens’ oversight committees in the recent sales tax hike ballot measures is critical. They are an attempt to appease voter fears that the extra money simply will be folded into budgets and squandered on elected officials’ pet projects.
Unlike other sales tax hike measures presented to voters, the county’s, McFarland’s and Tehachapi’s tax hike will not “sunset,” or expire after a set number of years. Instead, they will continue “until ended by voters.” However, Ridgecrest’s will end in nine years, at which time voters must agree to extend it.
Returning to voters for permission to extend a tax is risky business. Circumstances change and voters may not be in a giving mood.
Leaving the question open-ended — until “voters do us part” — is an easier, safer arrangement, unless government officials forget their promises.
For these budget-swelling tax gifts to keep on giving, voters and government officials must be vigilant. Government officials must honor the promises they made. Voters must do as President Ronald Reagan once advised: Trust, but verify.